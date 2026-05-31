Celebrity Dating Nightmares: From Bobby Flay to Billie Eilish

Stars like Chelsea Handler, Britney Spears, and Billie Eilish reveal that fame doesn't shield anyone from bad dates. From cheap checks to bizarre requests, these celebrity dating disasters prove that love is equally complicated for the rich and famous.

Celebrities, despite their fame and fortune, often experience dating mishaps that are strikingly relatable. Chelsea Handler recently criticized comedian Bobby Flay for what she described as a cheap and messy date, where he sent a room service order to her and her friends but left her to cover the bill.

This incident highlights that even high-profile individuals are not immune to disappointing romantic encounters. Other stars such as Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber have also opened up about their own dating nightmares. Kelly Clarkson admitted to fleeing a date midway, leaving her companion confused. These stories range from bizarre requests to outright awkward moments, illustrating that poor dating experiences transcend celebrity status.

Britney Spears has endured more than one bad date. In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire UK, she described a "really bad date" where she felt anxious about being liked. After the movie, she went home feeling the connection was absent. She emphasized that fame does not protect one from rejection, stating, "He just wasn't that into me.

I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn't feel the same.

" In another encounter, she recalled a date who "looked like a lizard," prompting her to leave immediately. These experiences underscore that even pop princesses face dating disappointments. Billie Eilish shared a teenage dating horror story on The Howard Stern Show. At age 13, her date criticized her kissing, saying it was "not as magical as I thought it would be," then abandoned her at the movie theater.

The date, who had a butler, left without ensuring she had a ride home. Eilish later remarked that the boy is now "hella ugly.

" Charlize Theron recounted a dinner with a handsome man that turned strange when he asked her to "make out with my nose. " She attempted to comply with a peck, but he insisted on more. Melissa McCarthy also encountered a stingy date who complained about restaurant prices and later made an explicit request as they approached her building. These anecdotes reveal that celebrity dating is fraught with the same awkward and unpleasant moments as everyday life





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Celebrity Dating Bad Dates Chelsea Handler Bobby Flay Britney Spears Billie Eilish Charlize Theron Dating Disasters

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