Celebrity Couples Who Own the Red Carpet with Their Style

A look at some of the most stylish celebrity couples, from Tom Holland and Zendaya's coordinated looks to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's bold fashion statements.

Vogue magazine loves showcasing stylish celebrity couples . A couple's fashion choices offer a glimpse into their dynamic. Some couples, like Tom Holland and Zendaya , embrace coordinated outfits, whether running errands or attending events. Others, like Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, seem to dress with completely different styles in mind. Currently, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reign supreme in the world of celebrity couple style. They never shy away from making fashion statements.

At the 2024 Fashion Awards, Rocky chose a simple navy Bottega Veneta suit while Rihanna opted for a dramatic vintage Christian Lacroix gown complete with a feathered hat. Their impeccable date night style is regularly displayed on the streets of New York and Los Angeles. Red carpet couple style is an art form, exemplified by Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the 2024 Emmys. Making their first red carpet appearance as a married couple, Ronan stunned in a navy blue draped Louis Vuitton two-piece, while Lowden coordinated in a matching navy tuxedo with black lapels. On the 2024 Met Gala carpet, Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols made a stunning entrance in custom Thom Browne. Vogue celebrates Valentine's Day by revisiting some of its favorite celebrity couples and their enviable style.





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Couples Fashion Style Red Carpet Rihanna A$AP Rocky Tom Holland Zendaya

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrity breakups of 2025: All the couples who split this yearAustin Butler and Kaia Gerber, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell and Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are among the couples leading the celebrity 2025 breakups.

Read more »

Which Celebrity Couples Are Getting Married In 2025?Last year was a banner one for celebrity engagements. Everybody from Selena Gomez to Zendaya to Kaley Cuoco has a new diamond ring to wear to awards shows now. Here, some predictions for who’s getting a custom Vera Wang in the next 12 months.

Read more »

34 Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Once a ThingBrad Pitt once dated Christina Applegate; Jennifer Garner was wed to one Scott Foley. Please join us as we dive down this rabbit hole and rehash some long-past celeb duos.

Read more »

13 Celebrity Couples Who Dated As TeenagersSabrina Carpenter dated another Disney Channel star for two years!

Read more »

Celebrity Couples Who Embrace PrivacyThis article explores the trend of celebrities like Zoe Saldana, Lady Gaga, and Lana Del Rey finding partners who prefer a more private lifestyle. It highlights Saldana's relationship with artist Marco Perego-Saldaña, who she met on a flight, and their decision to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Read more »

Grammys Red Carpet: Celebrity Couples and PDA Moments Steal the ShowThe Grammy Awards are known for their star-studded red carpet, where celebrity couples and PDA moments often take center stage. This year was no different.

Read more »