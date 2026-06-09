Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge warns of 'crisis' in hospitality industry over Labour's tax policies

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has warned that young and part-time workers do not exist in his business anymore due to high minimum wages and taxes. He is leading a campaign to cut VAT after Labour hiked taxes and the minimum wage.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has warned that young and part-time workers do not exist in his business anymore due to high minimum wages and taxes.

Mr Kerridge, who is campaigning to slash VAT for the sector, admitted that it was getting harder to afford those on the lower rungs of the career ladder. He stated that younger people and part-time staff just do not exist very much in businesses anymore. When senior members of staff leave, businesses are not looking at re-employment and are definitely not looking at part-time staff because they cannot afford it.

Mr Kerridge's comments chime with widespread criticism of Labour's tax and minimum wage policies, especially in sectors such as retail and hospitality that traditionally rely on large numbers of young and part-time workers. Kerridge is leading a campaign to cut VAT after Labour hiked taxes and the minimum wage. An increase in the employer national insurance rate and a sharp reduction in the salary threshold at which it must start to be paid has hit hard.

Meanwhile, minimum wages for 18 to 20-year-olds have been going up much more sharply than for older age groups. Labour's ultimate aim is to equalise the minimum wage with the higher national living wage, even though critics say that makes them less willing to take a chance on young workers and train them up.

Experts believe the policies have helped contribute to the surge in the number of people classed as not in employment, education or training (NEETs) to more than a million. Mr Kerridge, who runs 11 venues including Michelin-starred pub The Hand & Flowers, is part of a campaign by top chefs to ease the VAT burden on hospitality firms as costs spiral.

Such businesses, including hotels, pubs, restaurants and bars, are facing spiralling costs that are just unable to be passed on to guests coming through the door. He is calling for the rate to be reduced to be in line with the rest of Europe, at between 8 and 12 per cent, from the current rate of 20 per cent. We have three hospitality businesses closing every single day so to relieve the pressure we want VAT to be dropped.

We're calling on the government to have a proper conversation with us about the reduction of VAT to allow businesses to give them a bit of breathing space and operate, stop those closures, and allow growth





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