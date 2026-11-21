Celebrity chef Robert Irvine served a meal to hundreds of soldiers at Fort Wainwright just days before Thanksgiving, one stop on a tour of military bases across Alaska.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Celebrity chef Robert Irvine served meals to hundreds of soldiers at Fort Wainwright just days before Thanksgiving, one stop on a tour of military bases across Alaska.

Irvine said a good meal does more than fill a stomach.

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“It’s mental health, it’s physical health, it’s morale, it’s well-being, all those buzzwords that people use, but what they don’t realize, food is a connector,” Irvine said. Tour includes five Alaska bases Irvine said he is in Alaska on an armed forces entertainment tour with the Robert Irvine Foundation. He said the tour includes five bases and lasts a week. He said he was at Clear Space Force Station south of Nenana the day before the Fort Wainwright meal.

Irvine said he expected to feed about 600 people at Fort Wainwright. He said he also is looking at the base dining facility because it is part of the Army’s new campus-style dining and food modernization.

“We need to give them the best — not only the best training, the best weapons and the best systems — but also the best food,” Irvine said of service members in Alaska. “Food is an international language of love and hope,” he said. He said food also is tied to readiness, resilience and recruitment. Irvine discusses campus-style dining Irvine said campus-style dining is coming to the Fort Wainwright facility in January.

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He said the new campus-style facilities are called bistros, where people can bring their families, watch TV and play pool. He said campus-style dining will bring fresh, healthy food.

“We’re not looking for rabbits eating rabbit food, right? We’re looking for people that come here and enjoy their food,” Irvine said.

“We’re in Alaska. Why can’t we get fresh fish? ” Irvine said military cooks are not the issue.

“They’re doing the best with what they have,” he said. Soldiers work alongside Irvine’s team Staff Sgt. Gianoah Miller of the 1-5 Infantry said soldiers prepared for the meal over several days. Miller works in the subsistence part of the dining facility, where he said he issues out food and maintains accountability of it.

Miller explained that the meal preparation process was a work that took some time.

“It didn’t just happen today,” Miller said. “It happened over many days and a lot of amazing soldiers that I work with helped put it all together. “When we were working with Chef Irvine and his chef, it was a lot of attention to detail. If we put stuff out, it’s got to have a sauce, the presentation’s got to be better.

“We do a lot of large batch cooking, so it’s not like working in a restaurant where you’re making food for one table, one person,” Miller said. He said the facility has 500 troops to feed. Miller said he saw Irvine in the gym the morning of the meal and thinks that Irvine is “very motivational to any military person, especially us. ” For Spc.

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Kaarthy Muthusamy-Madhan of the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, cooking alongside Irvine was a big moment.

“It’s actually like surreal for me,” Muthusamy-Madhan said. Muthusamy-Madhan said he worked in the restaurant industry before joining the Army. He said he operated restaurants for 15 years and watched Irvine’s shows.

“So he coming up here, it’s like an added advantage. It’s like a boost,” Muthusamy-Madhan said. Muthusamy-Madhan said Irvine taught soldiers to add care to how they prepare and present food. He said Irvine taught them “to put some more love towards that and then show some more garnish.

” Irvine says shared meals bring troops together Irvine said he was in the gym at 5:30 or 6 a.m. the morning of the meal, working out with soldiers. Irvine said he is an unpaid consultant for the military.

“I get paid $1 a year,” he said. With winter cold and shorter days ahead, Irvine said a shared meal can lift spirits and bring troops together like family.

“I want to see them happy. I want to see them smile,” Irvine said.

“I get to bring that family together over a table of food,” Irvine said. “And there’s nothing better in this world than communicating and making relationships through food. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com