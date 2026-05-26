Celebrity Brothers’ Family-Inspired Restaurant Set to Close

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen opened in Vegas four years ago.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, pose after placing their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 3, 2025.

The Jonas Brothers’ family-inspired restaurant is closing its Las Vegas location after four years. Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is co-owned by the parents of the musical trio, and was inspired by their late great-grandmother. It serves family recipes passed down through generations.

Nellie’s will close after service on May 25, according tothey will still retain their foundation location in Belmont, NC, the hometown of Kevin Jonas Sr. “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts,” spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis said.offers “comfort food, hospitality, and Southern charm” with menu items including fried green tomatoes, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, and a Southern-style fried chicken dinner and freshly baked biscuits. The Las Vegas location, in the MGM Grand, opened in June 2022, while the trio was performing a residency in the city at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater.

Their parents and fourth brother, Franklin, attended the restaurant’s opening, which also features Jonas Brothers memorabilia on display. The trio is currently on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which ends in Canada in August. Authorities in Brazil are investigating the sudden death of rising bodybuilding star Gabriel Ganley after the 22-year-old influencer was found dead inside his apartment over the weekend. Ganley was discovered Saturday morning in São Paulo by a friend, according to.

Authorities found “no apparent signs of violence” at the scene, though the case has been classified as a “suspicious death—sudden death” pending further investigation, the outlet reports. The young athlete had built a massive online following by sharing workout routines, diet advice, and bodybuilding content across social media, amassing more than 2 million Instagram followers, 1 million TikTok fans, and nearly half a million YouTube subscribers. Ganley’s sponsor, supplement company Integralmédica, confirmed his death in an emotionalposted online.

“Today, the pain speaks louder,” the company wrote. “We lost much more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead. ” Ganley had reportedly been preparing for an upcoming July competition at Musclecontest Brazil. A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared.

Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks fromhandles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too.

Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.will be working overtime this summer.

The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.

Golf - Tiger Woods Press Conference - Marina Bay Sands, Singapore - 3/11/11 USA's Tiger Woods talks to the media during a question and answer session Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jeremy Lee LivepicGolf legend Tiger Woods, 50, returned to social media to commemorate his late father, Earl, with a post on Memorial Day.

“My ‌father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service,” Woods ​wrote on X. “To all those like my ​father, we all say thank you for ⁠your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have ​the greatest country on Earth. ” Earl Woods retired as a lieutenant ‌colonel ⁠in the U.S. Army. He died in 2006 at age 74.

The memorial post was Woods’ first post online since announcing he was stepping away from the golf world to focus on a “lasting recovery” after being involved in aMy father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service. To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pat McAfee watches during workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesPat McAfee is celebrating the birth of his son after what he described as a terrifying “high risk” delivery for his wife, Samantha McAfee. The ESPN host revealed Monday that Samantha developed severe pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy, forcing doctors to perform an emergency C-section Friday night.

McAfee, 39, shared the emotional update in a lengthyon X, explaining that the baby spent 36 hours in the NICU after arriving four weeks early. The newborn was placed on a CPAP machine and a feeding tube while doctors monitored his lungs and oxygen levels. The couple named their “6 lb 6 oz screaming young legend” Midas Robert McAfee—a name McAfee said he had dreamed about since high school after learning about Greek mythology in class.

“The name is perfect for the boy that Sam and I would like to raise,” McAfee wrote, “he will work his ass off to help his community achieve their own form of gold. ” McAfee shared the baby had improved enough to leave intensive care and stay in the family’s room, prompting what he called a “FULL CELEBRATION” before the family eventually heads home this week to introduce Midas to his 3-year-old sister, Mackenzie.selects products independently.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up.

—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, theis designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones.

Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom. Ten people have been injured after a flight bound for Hong Kong was hit by severe turbulence.

Four passengers and six crew members were injured on the Cathay Pacific flight from Brisbane to Hong Kong. Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The airline toldthat medical staff provided the “utmost level of care” and described the injuries as “minor. ” Passengers described a sudden, violent drop without warning shortly after breakfast service began on Flight CX156.

One traveler compared the experience to “falling through a drop tower” in an interview with thethe aircraft “just dropped” and he feared it was “going down. ” He said the turbulence struck twice within seconds, throwing passengers who were not belted into the air.

“There were phones flying, coffees smashed into the roof,” he said, adding that “people were screaming. ” Stevenson said the pilot suggested the turbulence was likely caused by a fast-developing storm cell that was not clearly visible on radar, but the exact cause is still unknown. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s nepo baby is expecting a second child.

Ireland Baldwin, 30, posted on Instagram to announce that she and her musician boyfriend, RAC—born André Allen Anjos—have another kid on the way. The video featured them adding an extra robe to their rack, a baby’s bottle to their cup collection, and replacing a bottle of white wine with a bottle of sleeping aid. It also revealed several images from an ultrasound scan, confirming that three-year-old Holland, who was born in May 2023, will no longer be an only child.

In early May, the model expressed her joy at having her two dogs, Kota and London, be part of her family with Holland.

“I never imagined that my two soul dogs—Kota, my husky and London, my GS—would ever get to meet a child of mine,” theactor wrote in the caption of a video showing Holland with the pooches. “I’ve had Kota and London since I was 18 and 20 years old. I can’t believe my little human gets to be loved by them.

”Transportation authorities have opened a probe into the customized $108 million jet that Donald Trump took from Kristi Noem and gave to the first lady,. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft boasts a luxury boudoir, a shower-sauna, a bar, and a kitchen. After Trump fired Noem in March, the Department of Homeland Security transferred control of the plane from Daedalus Aviation to CSI Aviation.

The circumstances of the change remain unclear, though Daedalus’ parent company, Salus Worldwide Solutions, is currently under scrutiny as part of a broader probe by the DHS inspector general and Congress into deals struck by Noem and her alleged lover and closest aide, Corey Lewandowski. Department officials ordered the jet flown last Tuesday from Louisiana to Maryland, but CSI failed to file the documentation required to enter the restricted airspace over Washington, D.C.

The lapse, which wasn’t identified until the jet was already airborne, left DHS staff “seriously p---ed” as they scrambled to resolve the issue, which has now been referred to the Transportation Security Administration for further investigation. Police officers responding to a shooting discovered the alleged trigger man was actually a backseat pup. Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department in Nebraska responded Saturday to reports that someone had been shot near a Short Stop convenience store, according to.

When officers arrived, they discovered damage to the passenger-side door of a truck that appeared to have been caused by a shotgun blast—not a BB gun as initially reported. Investigators say the truck’s driver had stopped at the convenience store with their dog riding in the backseat when the animal moved across the vehicle and accidentally triggered the loaded shotgun.

The weapon discharged through the passenger-side door and struck a woman sitting at a nearby traffic light with her window rolled down. The woman was hit in her right arm and suffered injuries police described as non-life-threatening. She was later transported to Regional West Medical Center by a family member. The incident is currently under investigation by Scottsbluff police, who did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness,raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded.

For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is awith a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you. Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too.

The brand’s flagship, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you. Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman and CEO of Seven And I Holdings Co Ltd speaks during an intewview with Reuters at its headquarters in Tokyo December 18, 2013.

Japan's Seven And I Holdings Co Ltd expects its profit growth to slow in the financial year starting next March, as a planned increase in the country's sales tax from next April is likely to hurt sales, Suzuki said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yuya Shino Toshifumi Suzuki, the businessman credited with building 7-Eleven Japan into a global convenience-store empire, has died at 93. Parent company Seven & i HoldingsMonday that Suzuki died of heart failure on May 18.

Born in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Suzuki began his career at Tokyo Shuppan Hanbai Co., Ltd., which later became TOHAN Corporation, before helping launch 7-Eleven Japan in the 1970s. He became president and representative director of Seven-Eleven Japan in 1978 before eventually rising to chairman and CEO in 2003. Suzuki later served as honorary adviser for Seven & i Holdings beginning in 2016 and senior adviser for TOHAN Corporation in 2023.

For his contributions to business and philanthropy, Suzuki received Japan’s Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon in 1993 and 2011, an honor recognizing individuals who make significant financial contributions to the public good.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support and goodwill he received throughout his life and career,” the company wrote in its tribute. A private funeral service for close family members was held, with Suzuki’s eldest son, Takafumi Suzuki, serving as chief mourner. A memorial honoring Suzuki’s life and legacy will be held at a later date. An American tourist has been found dead after being reported missing in the Scottish Highlands.

The remains of Timothy Rosser, 60, were found on Sunday on Aonach Eagach ridge, having been reported missing earlier in the week, the Daily Mail reports. Police said he was last seen leaving Edinburgh in a hire car, which was then spotted in Glencoe on Tuesday. He was found by the Inverness coastguard search and rescue helicopter and is thought to have suffered a major fall.

“Formal identification has yet to take place; however, the family of Timothy Rosser, 60, who had been reported missing from the area, has been informed,” Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that the death is not suspicious. “He had taken a significant fall. He was at about 600-700 meters where the body was discovered,’ said Glencoe Mountain Rescue’s Brian Bathurst.

“It is steep terrain there and he was on the south side of the ridge. It is a long way down from there and people are unlikely to survive such a fall. He is likely to have been there for a few days. The terrain is complex and not easy to search and spot somebody. There are lots of nooks and crannies. ”





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