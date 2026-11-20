An update on major celebrity separations in 2026, including Bill Hader, Jason Biggs, and Ariana Grande, alongside news of a Girls revival and CMA performance.

High-profile celebrity relationships faced significant disruptions in 2026, marking a year defined by sudden separations and long-term marital dissolutions. The wave of breakups began in January with the split of actor Bill Hader and comedian Ali Wong. This announcement set the tone for a year in which several high-profile couples ended their chapters, drawing public attention to the fleeting nature of fame-fueled romances.

Major Celebrity Couple Separations

In May, representatives for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen confirmed to Us that the couple had ended their marriage after eighteen years together. This departure from the long-standing Hollywood union highlighted the enduring impact of their time in the public eye before the final separation.

Also read Bill Hader’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘They Know’ Acquired by Black Bear

By June, Us confirmed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had broken up after nearly three years of dating. The split ended a relationship that had been closely followed by fans and media outlets alike, signaling another major shift in the entertainment landscape of 2026.

Married to Medicine Family Split

The year also saw personal upheaval within the reality television sphere, as Married to Medicine stars Lateasha and Gregory announced their separation. Their breakup joined the list of notable splits, reflecting broader trends in celebrity relationship instability that extended beyond scripted drama into unscripted reality TV formats.

Advertisement

These simultaneous departures from long-standing partnerships created a narrative of transition across different sectors of the entertainment industry. From comedy duos to reality stars, the 2026 landscape was characterized by a significant reduction in coupled status among notable figures.

Girls Limited Revival Announcement

In a shift from breakups to creative renewals, HBO announced in October 2026 that a limited revival of Lena Dunham's series Girls is in production. The new project will feature a five-episode run with production slated to begin in 2027. This announcement marked a significant return for the characters Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, and Jessa.

The revival aims to catch up with the four main characters as they navigate their lives around age 40. This represents a stark leap from the original series, which focused on their experiences in their twenties. The move to update the characters' ages reflects a broader trend in television to revisit beloved stories with mature perspectives.

CMA Performance Controversy

Amidst the celebrity news cycle, questions arose regarding the Country Music Association Awards in 2026. Viewers and industry observers noted that ABC bleeped part of the duet performed by Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves. This editing choice sparked discussion about content standards during major televised music events.

Advertisement

The bleeped segment became a point of contention, highlighting the ongoing balance between artistic expression and broadcast regulations. As the 2026 entertainment year progresses, these diverse stories of split relationships and creative revivals continue to shape the public conversation.