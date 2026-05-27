Celebrity Beach Styles Under Scrutiny as Etiquette Expert Rates Heatwave Outfits

As Britain experiences a record-breaking heatwave, celebrities flock to beaches and yachts, with an etiquette expert assessing their fashion choices. Angela Rayner's casual Brighton look is branded 'chic-less,' while Victoria Beckham's Ibiza yacht style earns praise for sophistication. Venezuela Fury faces criticism for socks and sandals during her honeymoon.

As Britain continues to sizzle in record-breaking heatwave temperatures of up to 36C, an influx of A-listers have hit the beach to bask in the scorching sun.

Others, meanwhile, have jetted off to enjoy the spring sunshine onboard luxury yachts or opted for a relaxed stay in star-studded beach resorts in the Mediterranean. On Monday, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner enjoyed the sun on the beach in Brighton with her topless ex-MP boyfriend Sam Tarry, while Victoria Beckham stunned in a gold bikini and sheer dress during a lavish Ibiza yacht trip.

However, while bikini-wearing celebs may be flocking to the sand in their masses, not all have successfully mastered the correct dress code and beach etiquette that must be considered during warmer temperatures. Now, Laura Windsor, known as the Queen of Etiquette, has revealed which A-listers have remained 'classy' and 'sophisticated' during their heatwave beach trips, and which opted for 'concrete-heavy' swimwear, footwear and eyewear choices.

The expert, who advised Netflix on Regency-era social graces for Bridgeton, explained that Venezuela Fury's socks and sandals are a strict no-go, while posture and body language is also key for creating a chic look during warmer temperatures. Read on to discover which celebrities have successfully mastered a 'classy' look in a heatwave, and which should perhaps have re-considered their summer wardrobes...

Angela Rayner On Monday afternoon Angela Rayner, 46, caused fellow revelers to do a double take when she was spotted soaking up the sunshine on packed Brighton beach with her boyfriend On Monday afternoon Angela Rayner, 46, caused fellow beach revelers to do a double take when she was spotted soaking up the sunshine in Brighton with her boyfriend. The casually dressed pair - with Ms Rayner displaying her Labour rose leg tattoo in shorts, a T-shirt and white Crocs - were photographed setting up beach chairs as they joined thousands of others who thronged the South Coast.

She was one of tens of thousands of Brits who flocked to the coast and beauty spots to bask in the blistering heat despite official government guidance to stay out of the sun during the hottest times of the day. According to Laura, Angela's outfit was the 'epitome of chic-lessness'. She told The Daily Mail: 'Without the elegance and visual polish people would expect of senior politicians, Angela Rayner appeared almost unrecognisable in her beach holiday photo.

'This creates a stark contrast with the sophisticated image Britain often presents internationally thanks to figures such as the Princess of Wales, leaving the rest of the world rather confused and flabbergasted! ' Verdict: The epitome of chic-lessness Victoria Beckham On Monday, Victoria was beach ready in Ibiza in a gold bikini layered beneath a sheer patterned dress with a pair of £680 Hermès Oran sandals and a vast beach bag while David wore a stone coloured T-shirt and shorts combo The Beckhams have certainly been making the most of the school holidays - having been spotted on Monday heading to a yacht in Ibiza in true glam style.

David, 51, and Victoria, 52, looked every inch the superstar couple as they headed on their trip alongside son Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14, who was showing designer tastes as she clutched a £1,275 Bottega Veneta clutch bag. Not present was their estranged son Brooklyn, 26, who severed ties with his family in January, and Cruz, 21, who is currently blazing the promo trail with his band, yet they were joined by Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24.

Victoria was beach ready in a gold bikini layered beneath a sheer patterned dress with a pair of £680 Hermès Oran sandals and a vast beach bag while David wore a stone coloured T-shirt and shorts combo. She opted for her extension-enhanced hair to hang in loose waves with ombre colouring, while rocking superstar-worthy sunglasses. Her sheer dress gave a glimpse of her famously svelte figure underneath, with the star rocking a tiny bikini with a bust-boosting triangle bikini top.

Laura described Victoria's look as both 'sophisticated and distinguished'.

'Victoria Beckham has built her entire brand around elegance, sophistication and glamour. People naturally expect her to look impeccably stylish at all times, and she rarely disappoints,' she said.

'Her look is consistently glamorous and carefully curated, with every colour, accessory and silhouette chosen to flatter her figure and create a sophisticated aesthetic. From her beautiful long hair and sunglasses, down to her sandals bag and sunhat.

' Verdict: sophisticated and distinguished Venezuela Fury Venezuela Fury and Noah Price are currently in the midst of their romantic honeymoon and have checked into a four-star hideaway on the Costa del Sol Venezuela Fury and Noah Price are currently in the midst of their romantic honeymoon and have checked into a four-star hideaway on the Costa del Sol. Dressed in a green and brown patterned top and skirt set with a pair of matching brown sunglasses, she opted for a white socks and sandals pairing to finish off the look.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. In Laura's view, the 'socks with sandals slightly disrupt the otherwise effortlessly cool look of the couple'. She explained: 'Her top and shorts combination feels stylish yet relaxed, while the arm-in-arm pose with her partner adds a warm, intimate touch.

'The coordinated earthy tones create a subtle safari-inspired aesthetic, standing in stark contrast to the setting itself, which feels a little too concrete-heavy to fully capture an elegant holiday atmosphere. 'Meanwhile, the plastic shopping bag he’s carrying slightly undermines the overall feel of the image.

' Verdict: Neutral, not sophisticated or ridiculous Bella Hadid Bella Hadid continued her yachting adventures on the French Riviera on Sunday, and was even spotted on a high-speed jet ski ride with her friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon Dressed in style, Bella wore large dark sunglasses and bared her back in an orange-patterned halter one-piece swimsuit featuring a scallop ruffle-hemmed boy short. Bella Hadid continued her yachting adventures on the French Riviera on Sunday, and was even spotted on a high-speed jet ski ride with her friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon.

The 29-year-old supermodel - who's an avid equestrian - piloted the waverunner with ease as Bourdette-Donon held on to her for dear life. Dressed in style, she wore large dark sunglasses and bared her back in an orange-patterned halter one-piece swimsuit featuring a scallop ruffle-hemmed boy short. The Chopard brand ambassador kept her jewelry on and scraped her highlighted blonde locks into a braided ponytail for her sun-soaked day in the South of France.

In Laura's view, Bella's swimwear choice 'captures a sense of understated glamour'.

'The yacht setting, what looks like a Mediterranean backdrop and a few carefully chosen accent pieces all contribute to an elegant and effortless holiday setting. 'Her choice of bathing costume and colour - feels refined rather than flashy, combined with a natural look - her hair swept up and braided - all reinforce the idea that true sophistication does not need to be complicated.

' Verdict: glamorously classy Christine McGuinness Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday. The model, 38, posed for an Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday.

Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms. Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach. She wrote: 'I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

' 'When the image itself is relatively simple - there is still a sense of styling and composition behind it,' according to Laura. 'The way she is sitting, the positioning of her hands, the muted tones of her towel and surroundings as well as a bit of foliage in the foreground create a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic. 'The natural setting helps frame her silhouette and soften the pebble-strewn beach in the background, giving the photograph a flattering feel.

' Verdict: A strong sense of style with a flattering feel Mollie King Former Saturday's singer Mollie King stunned in a green bikini during a lavish family holiday in Greece earlier this week Analysing Mollie's beach look, Laura said: 'Her red top and skirt combination and makes her stand out nicely against the marina backdrop. The luxury yachts in the background create an aspirational, high-end atmosphere' Former Saturday's singer Mollie King stunned in a green bikini during a lavish family holiday in Greece earlier this week.

She and her cricket star partner Stuart Broad, 39, looked happier than ever as they spent quality time with their daughters Arabella, three, and 17-month-old Liliana. Mollie looked sensational as she slipped into the green two-piece during a sun-soaked day by a swimming pool. Keeping cool, the BBC Radio 1 presenter shielded from the sun under a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses as she posed with her baby girl Liliana.

In another snap, Mollie held hands with her daughter Arabella as they paddled their feet in the ocean. She looked stunning in a white crochet minidress which she donned over a matching bikini during the beach day. Analysing Mollie's beach look, Laura said: 'Her red top and skirt combination and makes her stand out nicely against the marina backdrop. The luxury yachts in the background create an aspirational, high-end atmosphere.

' However, she noted that Mollie's 'posture and body language slightly undermine the effect'. 'Leaning against what looks like a yacht fuel pump or marina utility fixture and her rather serious and reserved stance do not fully convey confidence or ease, which makes the overall aesthetic feel a little less convincing.

' Verdict: Styled well, but her overall aesthetic is less convincing Myleene Klass During a lavish beach trip abroad, Myleene Klass modelled a skimpy two piece in a clip from her latest fashion shoot on a sun-soaked beach During a lavish beach trip abroad, Myleene Klass modelled a skimpy two piece in a clip from her latest fashion shoot on a sun-soaked beach. The TV personality, 48, showed off her figure in the halterneck top and drawstring bottoms which also featured gold embellishments.

She completed the look with statement earrings and chunky bracelets as she posed up a storm on the golden sand. Myleene appeared in her element in front of the camera and flashed a huge smile, while captioning the post: 'Summer wardrobe essential….

'. In Laura's view, 'Her overall appearance feels effortlessly classy, from her understated bikini to her carefully chosen earrings, both of which add elegance to the photograph.

'As a holiday aesthetic, it captures exactly the kind of relaxed elegance many people aspire to — warm sand, rugged rocks and lots of sunshine! ' Verdict: Effortlessly classy





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Celebrity Fashion Beach Etiquette Heatwave Angela Rayner Victoria Beckham Venezuela Fury Laura Windsor

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