Celebrity Backlash: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kesha Speak Out Against White House's Use of Their Music

Pop stars Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kesha have all publicly criticized the White House for using their music in videos that they disagree with, highlighting the political divide and the power of celebrity voices in shaping public opinion.

On Thursday, June 11, singer Ariana Grande responded directly to a White House post that used her music in a video celebrating the passage of the Secure America Act.

The video, featuring real footage of ICE agents making arrests, was captioned 'Goodbye criminal illegals! The Trump admin will keep fighting to keep America safe.

' Grande wrote in the comments, 'Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. Fck ice.

' Her team is reportedly looking into removing the video from social media. The White House responded, 'What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.

' Meanwhile, in November 2025, the White House used Taylor Swift's hit single 'The Man' in a TikTok video, sparking an online conversation about the impact of Trump's policies on Americans' lives. The post asked, 'Has your life gotten better? Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down?

' In response, Swift's team released a statement saying, 'Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. ' In a separate incident, singer Kesha slammed the White House for using her song 'Blow' in a pro-war TikTok video, calling Trump a 'criminal predator.

' She questioned the double standards in criminal justice, asking, 'Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It's so confusing.





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