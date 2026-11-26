Discover which celebrities are attending the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions NFL Thanksgiving Day game on November 26, 2026, including Eminem and performers.

Two premier National Football League rivals in the NFC North division, the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, will face each other for conference supremacy on the field during the highly anticipated NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2026. The historic matchup is scheduled to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where fans can expect not only intense athletic competition but also notable celebrity sightings among the audience. While the focus remains on the gridiron battle, the presence of famous actors, actresses, and recording artists adds a layer of entertainment to the traditional holiday sporting event.

Matchup Details and Game Logistics

The Chicago Bears, holding a record of seven wins and two losses, will travel to Detroit to take on the equally matched Detroit Lions, who also stand at seven wins and two losses. This clash of undefeated records within the division promises to be a critical contest for standings positioning. The game is set to kick off on Thursday, November 26, 2026, with a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. Eastern Time, which corresponds to 10 a.m. Pacific Time for viewers on the West Coast. All broadcasts of this specific NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2026 will air on the CBS television network, making it accessible to a wide audience across the United States.

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Notable Celebrities in Attendance

National Football League games are traditionally known for drawing high-profile celebrities, and this particular matchup is expected to follow that pattern with numerous famous faces likely to appear in the stands. Among the most anticipated attendees is the Detroit native and Lions fan, Eminem, who is also serving as the producer for the halftime show. His presence in the stadium underscores his deep connection to the team and the local culture, making his attendance a significant focal point for media coverage and fan excitement on the day of the game.

Other notable artists and public figures expected to support the home team include musician Jack White, comedian and actor Sam Richardson, comedian Tim Robinson, and actor Keegan-Michael Key. These individuals, all recognized as fans of the Detroit Lions, will join the crowd to cheer on their team during this pivotal conference matchup. Their appearances highlight the intersection of sports and pop culture, drawing additional attention to the event beyond the standard sports audience.

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Live Performance and Anthem Singers

Before the kickoff, the ceremonial aspects of the game will feature special musical performances that add to the grandeur of the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2026. Broadway singer Antonio Cipriano has been selected to perform the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, bringing his vocal talents to the pre-game festivities. His performance will be a key moment in the broadcast, setting the tone for the competition between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. This addition of live musical talent complements the entertainment value of the event, which extends beyond the players on the field to include performers and celebrities from the broader entertainment industry.

Streaming and Viewing Options for Fans

For viewers who have cut the cord and do not have traditional cable subscriptions, there are several robust streaming alternatives to watch the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2026 on CBS. One leading option is a service that provides access to live TV, local channels, and cable networks, including CBS, for a promotional price of $49.99 per month for the first two months, after which the rate increases to $94.99 per month. New subscribers who sign up now can take advantage of a free trial period to watch the game at no initial cost, along with access to ESPN Unlimited for additional sports coverage.

Another viable streaming solution starts at $63.99 for the first month, with the price rising to $88.99 per month thereafter. This service offers more than 230 channels, including local and cable networks like CBS, and is compatible with a wide range of devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers. It also includes features that allow users to watch content live, ensuring that fans do not miss any of the action between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. This flexibility is crucial for cord-cutters who want to ensure they can tune in to the Thanksgiving Day matchup without interrupting other household services.

A third cable alternative begins at $99.99 per month and provides access to more than 100 live channels. This package is particularly appealing to those who prefer a bundled entertainment experience, as each plan includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no additional cost. These comprehensive viewing options ensure that regardless of subscription preferences or device types, fans can easily watch the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2026. The variety of streaming services available reflects the changing landscape of media consumption, allowing dedicated supporters of both teams to follow the game seamlessly from anywhere in the country.