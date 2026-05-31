Ian Towning, the star of Dickinson's Real Deal and Channel 4's Posh Pawn, has closed down his London emporium after more than 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a 'scandalous' failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime.

Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning closes London emporium after 50 years, blaming Sadiq Khan for failure to tackle rising violent crime levels. Mr Towning, 78, was left bloodied during a violent raid on his emporium in 2024 when he was hit over the head with a hammer, and up to £365,000 of jewellery was taken.

His security guard, Mark Simmons, was also left bleeding after being struck. Mr Towning said he had initially thought Sadiq Khan would be 'good news' for London due to their shared background in Lucknow, India, but was disappointed by the mayor's priorities.

He claimed that the London mayor had 'royally let us down' after his Chelsea store was targeted in two armed robberies in recent years, and that he was left with head injuries after he was attacked at his Chelsea store by robbers armed with hammers. Mr Towning added that an increase in shoplifting and fraud had ultimately led to him reaching 'breaking point'. He vowed not to come back to the capital because the violence was getting 'bigger and bigger'.

Mr Towning has appeared regularly as an antiques and jewellery expert on several television shows, and has run the Bourbon-Hanby emporium, an arcade off the King's Road in Chelsea, with his husband Les Barrett since 1997, but has been selling treasures at the Chelsea Antiques Market since the 1970s. He has not turned his back entirely on the career he loves, and is still working, consulting and helping people to source goods.

Mr Towning said he is still hoping for the days when we will be safe to walk down Chelsea's King's Road again





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Ian Towning Sadiq Khan London Violent Crime Antiques Dealer Emporium

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Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning closes London emporium after 50 years blaming Sadiq Khan for failure to tackle violent crimeCelebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning has closed his London emporium after 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime. Mr Towning, 78, has vowed not to return to the capital because the violence is getting 'bigger and bigger'. He believes Mr Khan has been a 'disaster' for London, and has prioritized bike lanes over safety on the streets.

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Celebrity Antiques Dealer Closes London Emporium Blaming Sadiq KhanIan Towning, the star of Dickinson's Real Deal and Channel 4's Posh Pawn, has closed his London emporium after 50 years of trading, citing rising levels of violent crime and blaming Sadiq Khan for failing to tackle the issue.

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