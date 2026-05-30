Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning closes London emporium after 50 years blaming Sadiq Khan for failure to tackle violent crime

Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning has closed his London emporium after 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime. Mr Towning, 78, has vowed not to return to the capital because the violence is getting 'bigger and bigger'. He believes Mr Khan has been a 'disaster' for London, and has prioritized bike lanes over safety on the streets.

Celebrity antiques dealer Ian Towning has closed his London emporium after 50 years of trading, blaming Sadiq Khan for a failure to tackle rising levels of violent crime .

Mr Towning, a regular expert on TV shows such as Dickinson's Real Deal and Posh Pawn, said the London mayor had 'royally let us down' after his Chelsea store was targeted in two armed robberies in recent years. He was hit over the head with a hammer in both incidents, and the store has been plagued by shoplifting and fraud. Mr Towning, 78, has vowed not to return to the capital because the violence is getting 'bigger and bigger'.

He believes Mr Khan has been a 'disaster' for London, and has prioritized bike lanes over safety on the streets. The celebrity antiques dealer has been selling treasures at the Chelsea Antiques Market since the 1970s, and has run the Bourbon-Hanby emporium with his husband Les Barrett since 1997. Mr Towning was brought up in Lucknow, India, and initially thought Mr Khan, who also comes from Lucknow, would be 'good news' for London.

However, he has been left bloodied during a violent raid on his emporium, and up to £365,000 of jewellery was taken. His security guard, Mark Simmons, was also left bleeding after being struck. Mr Towning has described the decision to give up the emporium as 'breaking point', and has vowed not to let violent, greedy criminals win the day. He still hopes for the days when people will be safe to walk down Chelsea's King's Road again





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Ian Towning Sadiq Khan London Violent Crime Antiques Dealer

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