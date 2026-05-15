Celebrities Win Battle Against Proposed London High-Rise

Sir Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, and other prominent figures have successfully blocked the construction of a 29-storey tower next to Battersea Bridge to protect the London skyline.

A group of high-profile residents, including music legends Sir Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton , along with actress Felicity Kendal, have successfully concluded a two-year struggle to prevent the construction of a massive skyscraper in southwest London.

The proposed development was a 100-meter tall tower consisting of 29 storeys, planned for a site adjacent to the historic Battersea Bridge. This ambitious project, designed by the renowned architecture firm Farrells and spearheaded by luxury developer Rockwell, aimed to replace the existing six-storey Glassmill office block. While the developers touted the building for its breathtaking panoramas of the city skyline and its contribution to urban regeneration, the sheer scale of the structure proved to be its downfall.

The opposition was led by an affluent group of Chelsea residents who feared the tower would devastate the local character and ruin views of the River Thames. Mick Jagger, the iconic frontman of the Rolling Stones, who has a long history with the area, was particularly vocal, asserting that the project was fundamentally flawed and made 'no sense' on any level.

He expressed deep concern that allowing such a building would pave the way for further high-rise developments, permanently altering the beauty of the riverside. Similarly, guitar legend Eric Clapton warned that approving the plan would create a 'free-for-all' environment, where developers would prioritize profits over the well-being and opinions of the community. Other prominent figures, including Felicity Kendal and comedian Harry Hill, joined the cause, with Kendal questioning the logic of placing such a gargantuan structure by the bridge.

The conflict reached a climax after Wandsworth Council initially rejected the proposal, citing that the tower's size was excessive and would negatively impact the lives of neighboring residents. Although Rockwell attempted to modify the plans, reducing the number of flats from 142 to 110 and including affordable housing, the council remained firm. The developer then launched an appeal, leading to an intensive eight-day public hearing. Ultimately, planning inspector Joanna Gilbert ruled in favor of the residents and the council.

She concluded that the tower would be overbearing and alien to its surroundings, causing a detrimental and dramatic change to the skyline of the embankment. The ruling highlighted that the building would be too bulky compared to existing structures, rendering it an isolated eyesore that harmed the spatial character of the neighborhood. The victory was the result of a concerted effort by the local community, which organized under the banner of STOP One Battersea Bridge.

Their online petition garnered nearly 5,000 signatures, demonstrating widespread disapproval of the project. This grassroots movement, supported by local MP Marsha de Cordova, successfully argued that the tower would tower over existing homes and destroy the aesthetic appeal of the area. In response to the final decision, Rockwell expressed significant disappointment, maintaining that they had compromised on the design and used world-class architects to ensure high quality.

Despite their belief that the tower would have been a magnificent addition to the London landscape, the decision remains final, ensuring the preservation of the Thames riverside as it currently stands





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Mick Jagger Eric Clapton Battersea Bridge London Planning Rockwell Development

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