Celebrities Who Have Risked Breaking Wedding Dress Code Etiquette

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot revealed that wearing predominantly white or very revealing outfits for weddings can be considered risky and may not adhere to traditional wedding guest fashion. Recent events, such as Molly Marsh-Hague's all-black outfit decision, highlight the occasion's ability to spark controversy.

Molly-Mae Hague has been subject to an influx of internet backlash this week for her unconventional choice to wear all-black to Venezuela Fury's high-profile wedding.

The influencer, 26, who is due to give birth to her second child with Tommy Fury any day now, made a brief appearance at the Isle of Man nuptials on May 16 with her daughter Bambi, three, who was one of Venezuela's bridesmaids.

'Black at a wedding? ,' questioned one Facebook user, while another added: 'Black is a no no at a wedding sorry'. Traditionally, wearing black to a wedding was heavily frowned upon, as black is usually reserved for mourners at a funeral. Yet while Molly's decision to opt for black trousers and a sheer matching top has sparked controversy, she is just one in a long list of celebrities who have drawn controversy with their wedding guest outfit choices.

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot told The Daily Mail: 'I think if a dress is predominantly white, even with a pattern it can still feel risky.

'If there's any chance it could resemble bridalwear in photographs, I would avoid it. There are so many other beautiful colours to wear as a guest.

'The same applies to very revealing outfits. Weddings are emotional, family occasions, so there's a fine line between looking confident and looking as though you're trying to command attention.

' From Victoria Beckham and Princess Diana's questionably white gowns to Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande's risqué fits, these are the celebrities who have famously risked breaking dress code etiquett





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Wedding Outfit Controversy Molly Marsh-Hague Black Dress At A Wedding Celebrity Wedding Guest Fashion

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