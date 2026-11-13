Celebrities Who Cheated With Their Friends' Partners And These Betrayals Are So Messy

With friends like these...

I'm an Editorial Director at BuzzFeed who covers the internet’s funniest photos and jokes, weird human history, movie facts, and more. There are some things you just don't do to a friend, and stealing their husband, wife, boyfriend, or girlfriend has to be pretty high on that list.

But apparently, some celebrities don't think the rules apply to them.. The two were planning a lavish Hollywood wedding, with hundreds of guests expected to attend. But then, just three days before the ceremony, Julia called the whole thing off. It was some serious, pre-internet-era drama that had people calling friends on the phone and going,"Did you see?!

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" The drama was only starting, though, because on the day she was supposed to marry Kiefer, Julia was spotted spending time with Jason Patric, one of Kiefer's friends and his costar in the 1987Naturally, the tabloids went absolutely nuts. British newspapers claimed Julia and Jason were kissing and holding hands at a hotel, and reported that Kiefer sent Julia a letter asking for forgiveness. Didn't happen.

Julia and Jason were beginning a relationship that would last for roughly a year.to People’s 1991 reporting, an eyewitness at a Tucson spa said they saw Julia and Jason there five days before the planned wedding. That seems pretty innocent to me, right? RIGHT? In a later interview, Kiefer said he'd been surprised that Jason hadn't contacted him directly about his romantic feelings for Julia.

The two men went decades without seeing one another because Jude had an affair with his children's nanny.

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You might think that betrayal absolves Sienna from what happened next, but you'll have a harder time finding an excuse for Jude's buddy Daniel. This was the unexpected development: Sienna became briefly romantically involved with Daniel Craig, which the British tabloid The News of the World reported in October 2005.

Then, nearly a decade later, during the newspaper's infamous phone-hacking trial, a reporter testified that he had intercepted a voicemail Sienna left on Daniel's phone. In the message, Sienna said she couldn't talk because she was at London's Groucho Club with Jude before telling Daniel she loved him. Sienna herself acknowledged in court that she likely left the message, although she insisted that telling Daniel she loved him was simply how she spoke to close friends.

Daniel and confronted him about it. When his barrister asked him to describe the conversation, Jude said, “We had known each other for many, many years, so the conversation took all sorts of turns. ” According to News of the World reporting, Jude demanded to know how Craig could do this to a friend. All three stars are now married or engaged to other people.

As for Jude and Daniel's friendship? It's unclear whether they ever patched things up. , but in his personal life, he wasn't exactly Mr. Honesty. In 2004, Simon befriended New York real estate developer Andrew Silverman and his wife, Lauren, while vacationing in Barbados.

The three became close, regularly taking luxurious vacations together, and the Silvermans even stayed at Simon's guesthouse in Los Angeles. But somewhere along the way, Simon and Lauren locked eyes and cooed,"It's a yes for me.

" It's unclear exactly when the affair exactly began, but some reports cite 2012 began an affair with his ex-bandmate Ringo Starr's wife, Maureen. Pattie spilled all the English breakfast tea in her autobiographyfinding George and Maureen locked in a room together, and George giving the spectacularly unconvincing explanation that Maureen was tired and had gone in there to lie down.

"She was the last person I would have expected to stab me in the back," Boyd writes,"But she did. " The marriage was over. Even wilder, Beatles insider Chris O’Dell says she was sitting at Ringo’s kitchen table when George told him, “I’m in love with your wife. ” O’Dell says Ringo responded, “Better you than someone we don’t know,” but was nevertheless heartbroken by what happened.

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Somehow, George and Ringo’s friendship survived, and they even reunited in the '90s to work on the Beatles' reunion tracks"Free as a Bird,""Real Love," and"Now and Then.

" When George died in 2001, Ringo called him “a best friend of mine,” adding, “I loved him very much. ”If you're feeling bad for Ringo, you should know that George's close friend Eric Clapton did the same thing to him! Eric became obsessed with George's wife, Pattie, whom George met while the Beatles were filmingPattie to leave George and run away with him. In his longing, he wrote one of rock's greatest love songs about her:"Layla.

" Eric invited Pattie over to hear his new song, and when she realized it was about her, she was overwhelmed. I gotta say, Eric took a big risk trying to impress Pattie by writing a love song about her, considering that George had written"Something" for her just a couple years earlier — one of the greatest love songs of all time.

Things came to a head at a party when George discovered Eric and Pattie talking alone in the garden. According to Pattie, Eric announced to George,"I'm in love with your wife.

" As you might imagine, George wasn't thrilled. He angrily told Pattie she could leave with Eric if she wanted. She chose to go home with George, although that wasn't the end of Eric's pursuit. He continued writing letters and trying to persuade her to leave her marriage.

Eventually, Pattie's marriage to George fell apart, and she and Eric married in 1979. But, just as Ringo remained friends with George, George remained friends with Eric and attended their wedding reception! Eric and Pattie divorced in 1989. Eric and George's friendship continued, though.

In fact, just two years later, Eric convinced George to co-headline a tour of Japan with him .