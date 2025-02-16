Celebrities Who Are Die-Hard Philadelphia Eagles Fans

From Hollywood to the White House, a surprising number of celebrities are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

From Hollywood stars to musicians to politicians to comedians, there are plenty of notable people pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. From Will Smith to Kevin Hart to Miles Teller to Carli Lloyd to the Bidens, these are the stars who bleed green. Let's start with Hollywood stars who bleed green.

It was no stretch for Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper to play a die-hard Eagles fan in 'Silver Linings Playbook' or introduce the Birds at Super Bowl LIX with some help from Anne Hathaway sent fans to Google to find out her connection to the Birds after she was shown at Super Bowl LIX cheering on the Eagles. Hathaway grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, and has a family tie to the Eagles -- her grandfather Joe McCauley hosted a WIP Radio morning show. Keleigh Sperry Teller and Downingtown's Miles Teller is never afraid to show his Eagles pride, and he has converted his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, into a fan. They attended Super Bowl LIX Teller had company with fellow Philly guy, actor David Osokow, and Pete Davidson of 'Saturday Night Live' fame, who recently began supporting the Birds and head of security 'Big Dom' DiSandro. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney don't hide a love for the Eagles -- McElhenney's hometown team. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is a huge Eagles fan spotted at Super Bowls and often representing for his hometown team. Hart has been spotted at Lincoln Financial Field in full Eagles gear alongside Sixers' superstar Joel Embiid and Fanatics' Michael Rubin at an Eagles game. Former Eagles star Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce continue to cheer on the Eagles, while also supporting his brother Travis. Politicians pulling for the Birds start right at the top. Former President Joe Biden, who hails from Delaware, cheered on the Eagles during their win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The biggest fan, however, to be in the White House was first lady Dr. Jill Biden who hails from the Philadelphia suburbs. Former Pennsylvania governor and Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell is one of the biggest Eagles fans around and has even done commentary on the team. Years before he ran for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz proclaimed his love for the Eagles. TV hosts also can't hide love for the Birds. 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer, who went to Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County, loves all Philly sports teams. TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie loves to hang out with Eagles mascot Swoop. She also loves better on her Birds, even recently taking down co-host Craig Melvin over the NFC Championship Game. (Love for the Eagles goes to the kitchen also, Chef Michael Solomonov of Federal Donuts and Zahav fame is known to rep Philly (and the Birds) during TV appearances. Yes, Princess Diana was an Eagles fan. She even once donned an Eagles jacket on the cover of People Magazine and wore it around as she ran errands





