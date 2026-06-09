Celebrities Urge Judge to Reject 'Terrorist' Label for Palestine Action Activists in Elbit Systems Raid Sentencing

A sentencing hearing for Palestine Action activists convicted of damaging an Israeli defense firm's factory has drawn celebrity intervention, as supporters argue against applying a 'terrorist connection' which could lead to harsher jail terms.

A group of activists from Palestine Action caused significant damage to an Israeli defense firm's factory in Bristol, leading to criminal convictions and a pending sentencing that has sparked controversy.

The activists, Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Rajwani, were convicted of criminal damage after a raid on the Elbit Systems facility on August 6, 2024. During the incident, they used a prison van to break through gates and then employed sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy equipment, clashing with security and police. Corner was additionally convicted of causing grievous bodily harm after fracturing a police officer's spine with a sledgehammer.

They were acquitted of more serious charges like violent disorder and aggravated burglary. The sentencing judge, Mr Justice Johnson, will consider whether the crime had a 'terrorist connection' which could result in harsher penalties. This follows a previous ruling that the charges had a terrorist link because Palestine Action was at the time a proscribed terrorist organization, though that proscription has been judged unlawful by the High Court with an appeal decision pending.

A letter signed by over 90 celebrities, including Steve Coogan, Miriam Margolyes, Charlotte Church, Maxine Peake, Paapa Essiedu, Zoe Wanamaker, Zawe Ashton, Tobias Menzies, Bella Ramsey, Nadia Sawalha, Kate Nash, Shirley Manson, Ardal O'Hanlon, Alexei Sayle, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ken Loach, Terry Gilliam, Sally Rooney, and activist Greta Thunberg, urges the judge to disregard the terrorist connection. They argue that applying such a label would undermine the right to protest and judicial impartiality, calling it a grave miscarriage of justice.

Misan Harriman, chairman of the Southbank Centre's board, also signed and faces calls to resign over his social media posts. The supporters contend that the activists were attempting to block UK arms supplies to Israel to stop what they describe as a 'campaign of mass killing in Gaza' and that peaceful protest had failed.

They stress that the jury was unaware of the terrorist connection ruling and that branding the activists as terrorists could lead to disproportionately severe sentences and lifelong stigma. Critics have strongly condemned the celebrities' intervention.

Lord Walney, a crossbench peer and former government adviser on political violence, accused them of showing more sympathy for the convicted activists than for the injured police officer, calling the raid a 'sickening sledgehammer attack' and urging the government to take a firm stance against such criminality. Senior Tory MP Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, labeled the celebrities' campaign 'utterly disgraceful,' emphasizing that the activists are violent criminals, not ordinary protesters, and highlighting the life-changing injuries inflicted on the officer.

The public, he suggested, is tired of famous faces favoring lawbreakers over victims. The legal background includes the government's proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group, which was later deemed unlawful; the Court of Appeal's upcoming decision could further affect the sentencing context.

The activists' supporters warn that using the terrorist connection in sentencing would bypass the jury's role and set a dangerous precedent for protest rights, while opponents stress the seriousness of the violence used and the need for accountability. The case thus raises complex questions about protest, terrorism laws, judicial discretion, and the influence of public figures in legal proceedings





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