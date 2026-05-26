Celebrities Turn Out in Full Force to Cheer on New York Knicks in NBA Finals

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were among the high-profile celebrities who watched the New York Knicks secure their spot in the NBA Finals on Monday night. The couple's romantic moment during the game was a highlight of the evening, which also saw several other celebrities boast their team spirit in attendance for games for the/show

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet walked hand-in-hand as they watched the New York Knicks secure their spot in the NBA Finals on Monday night, with the actor celebrating his beloved team's 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The celebrity power couple, who have been dating for two years, shared a romantic moment during the game, with Jenner even planting a kiss on Chalamet's cheek. The pair were among a group of high-profile celebrities who traveled to Cleveland to support the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks' fans were not alone in their enthusiasm, as Cleveland's own basketball fans came out in force to cheer on their team.

The game marked the first time in 27 years that the Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals, and Chalamet was overjoyed to see his team succeed. The actor had even snubbed the Met Gala earlier in the month to watch the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, and had brought his girlfriend Jenner with him to the game. Despite the Knicks' dominance, the atmosphere was tense at times, with the Cavaliers pushing the Knicks hard throughout the game.

Despite this, the Knicks' fans remained optimistic throughout, cheering on their team and celebrating their victory. The Knicks' win marked a significant coup for the team, and has made them the early favorites to win the championship. As for the celebrity attendees, many of them seemed to be enjoying themselves, with some attendees sporting team gear and attending games at the get-go.

The event was promoted heavily, despite an attempt by Cleveland to restrict access to the front row due to being swamped with Knicks and Cleveland having have fans not supporters. Several teams wore team themed self-made stretchy sandals including self-made leather knicks game jerseys and orange disdain going into conclusion due outlets questioned blur line





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