Celebrities Still Raking in Millions from Repeats

Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Pamela Anderson, and others are still earning substantial sums from their shows' continued streaming and syndication. The article explores the reasons behind their success and the challenges faced by other actors in the industry.

Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano set a Guinness World Record when he was paid nearly $2 million per episode for the beloved show's ninth and final season in 2005.

Two decades on, the actor is part of an elite list of actors still raking in millions of dollars in residuals, long after their shows went off the air. Fans were stunned to learn Romano earns up to $18 million annually in syndication residuals, per Forbes, thanks to the show's continued streaming on services such as Paramount+ and Peacock, with some quipping that he 'never has to work again.

' But it’s not a brand new payday for just him. Streaming channels who host shows often pay a flat fee with little allowance made for how many times it is viewed – or the star power that made it a hit in the first place. So who’s raking it in from their repeats? And which celebrities are flashing up on our screens year in year out, with no windfall to show for it





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Ray Romano Everybody Loves Raymond Lisa Kudrow Friends Pamela Anderson Baywatch Residuals Syndication Streaming Paramount+ Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality Lucky Few Unknowns Relatively Paltry Global Viewers Translations California Paramount Peacock Guinness World Record Phil Rosenthal Brad Garrett Peter Boyle Doris Roberts Patricia Heaton Matt Leblanc David Schwimmer Matthew Perry CJ Parker Red Swimsuit Long Tousled Blonde Hair California Rescue Series Global Icons Negotiations Pay Rises Leverage Show Business Brutality

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