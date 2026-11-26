Stars including Celine Dion, Gisele Bundchen, and Jamie Lee Curtis share heartfelt messages of thanksgiving, family, and resilience on social media.

Celebrities across the entertainment industry took to social media platforms on Thanksgiving to document their family celebrations and express personal gratitude. Before the traditional turkey was served, numerous public figures shared what they were thankful for during the holiday. This digital tradition highlights how stars use their platforms to connect with fans through shared values of appreciation and community.

Celine Dion's Return to Stage

Celine Dion used the holiday to express deep gratitude for the support that enabled her to return to performing. She stated that her heart is filled with thanks for family, fans, and the opportunity to return to the stage this year. Dion emphasized that this comeback was only possible due to her medical team, personal staff, and the global community that kept believing in her. Her message underscored the collective effort behind her successful return to live performances after significant health challenges.

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Holiday Reflections and Parades

While many focused on gratitude, others addressed the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with humor and patience. One country music figure noted that they waited one hundred years for the parade and were willing to wait two more days to celebrate. They planned to hold their viewing on Saturday, anticipating a beautiful, sun-splash day. This lighthearted comment reflected the broader community spirit of country music, which acts as a supportive network for artists and fans alike.

Film Stars Promote Gentleness

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis took a moment to turn off the noise of the digital world and share a simple view on the holiday meal. She described the Thanksgiving feast as merely a roasted bird and potatoes, contrasting this simplicity with the complexity of human judgment. Curtis urged others to emulate the welcoming and generous nature of Dolly Parton. She suggested that being gentle and rejecting petty selfishness is the true spirit of the season.

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Supermodels and Reality Stars

Gisele Bundchen wrote that the amount of goodness experienced in life depends on the ability to notice it. She described gratitude as contagious, stating that appreciating beauty brings joy to both the self and others. Bundchen encouraged everyone to find reasons for thanksgiving every day, not just during the holiday. Meanwhile, Camille Grammer expressed thanks for family, friends, and cherished memories. She also directed warm wishes toward those facing difficult times, emphasizing the importance of giving thanks even in hard moments.

Music and Reality Television

Country singer Lainey Wilson posted a message about peace, love, and cowboys, celebrating the unique culture of her genre. On the reality television front, the cast of the Real Housewives franchise highlighted the gift of tight friendships. Whether watching drama unfold in Orange County or New York City, the Bravo franchise continues to generate significant discussion. The holiday posts from these diverse figures illustrate a wide spectrum of American pop culture, from musical traditions to televised family dynamics.