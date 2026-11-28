Hollywood stars and public figures celebrate Thanksgiving 2026 by sharing family photos, expressing gratitude, and revealing their holiday card choices from Minted.

Celebrities and public figures are spending Thanksgiving 2026 reflecting on family bonds and sharing holiday greetings with their audiences. Many stars have turned to social media to document their celebrations, showcasing how they are marking the season with loved ones.

Hoda Kotb Finds Joy in Macy Parade Delay

Hoda Kotb celebrated Thanksgiving on November 23 by posting a family photo she selected for her Minted holiday card. She expressed gratitude for the extra time available to her children, noting that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday, November 28. Kotb emphasized her desire to cherish the current stage of her children's growth.

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Madison LeCroy and Husband Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy and her husband, Brett Randle, gathered their children for a family photo intended for distribution to friends and family. LeCroy shared that the greeting served as both a holiday message and a birth announcement. She praised Minted for helping her create a simple and classic design that she found highly satisfying.

Tate Madden Designs First Christmas Card

Tate Madden took to social media on November 18 to announce her excitement over her first Christmas card. She personally designed the card with Minted and described the process as a fun experience. Madden anticipates continuing this tradition next year once her baby girl arrives.

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Madison and Husband Choose Coastal Stripe

Madison and her husband, Madison LeCroy, are organizing mailing lists to send family cards with love. They selected a Coastal Stripe foil-pressed holiday card from Minted to mark their first holiday season as parents. Madison, 36, wrote that holiday cards are a favorite tradition and that they hope to introduce this practice to their baby boy.

Savannah Bananas Player Joins Holiday Trends

Even professional athletes are participating in the holiday card tradition. Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson created a solo holiday card with Minted during his rehearsals. This demonstrates that the trend of custom holiday greetings extends beyond typical family celebrations to include individual professional expressions.

Stars Document Gratitude on Social Media

Hollywood's biggest stars used the Thanksgiving 2026 occasion to publicly express their thanks. Before the turkey was served, many celebrities shared what they were grateful for on social media. These posts often included family photos and details about the cards they plan to send, highlighting a collective shift towards personalized holiday communication.