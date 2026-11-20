Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson discuss the anxiety and awkwardness behind filming intimate scenes, revealing how garlic and drunk co-stars made onscreen kisses less magical.

Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson have stripped away the glamour of Hollywood romance by discussing their most uncomfortable onscreen kissing experiences. During recent public appearances, both stars revealed that the reality of filming intimate scenes is often far removed from the magic audiences see on screen. Their candid admissions highlight the professional anxiety and physical awkwardness that often precede a simple kiss in a movie production.

Lawrence Uses Garlic To Avoid Kissing

Chris Hemsworth described Jennifer Lawrence as a close friend who would deliberately make herself unappealing before filming romantic scenes. He explained that if they were scheduled for a kiss, Lawrence would eat garlic or tuna fish right before the take. The actor noted that she would often announce, "I ate tuna" or "I had garlic and didn't brush my teeth," ensuring the moment would not be pleasant for either party.

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Hemsworth recalled reacting to her threats by saying, "Fantastic, I can't wait to get in there and taste it!" This playful dynamic underscores how the cast uses humor to manage the tension of intimacy. It also demonstrates that even close friends in the industry create boundaries to maintain comfort during professional obligations.

Hudson Felt Vulnerable With Drunk Co-Star

Kate Hudson opened up about a bizarre experience on The Goop Podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, which aired on an October 2020 episode. She admitted to having "the best kissers" while discussing a scene with Chris Pratt. Hudson described the encounter as "really weird" and "bizarre," noting that while no one did anything wrong, the situation felt entirely unnatural.

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The actress revealed that she got "really, really drunk" before filming the scene. This led to significant anxiety when she returned home, as she realized Pratt was married. Hudson expressed deep guilt, stating that it would be her first time kissing a married man. She called her mother to ask if the situation was okay, describing the feeling as the "most vulnerable" she had ever experienced in her career.

Anxiety Over Intimacy Scenes Affects Actresses

Jennifer Lawrence, now 35, explained that she experiences "anxiety" before filming new movies. This stress is particularly acute regarding scenes that require physical intimacy. During a conversation with Josh Horowitz about her film Die My Love at 92NY on Wednesday, January 7, Lawrence discussed how this anxiety drives her behavior on set. Her preference for avoiding kissing stems from a desire to protect her mental well-being during stressful production periods.

The discussion at 92NY provided a platform for Lawrence to elaborate on the emotional toll of acting. It is not merely about the physical act but the psychological pressure to perform vulnerability convincingly. This aligns with broader industry conversations about the need for safer and more supportive environments for actors navigating complex emotional requirements.

The Reality Behind Movie Romance

Both Hudson and Lawrence have highlighted that the perceived magic of a kiss is often a fabrication. For Hudson, the vulnerability came from crossing a personal moral boundary with a married co-star. For Lawrence, the avoidance tactics were a coping mechanism for pre-filming anxiety. These accounts dismantle the romanticized view of Hollywood interactions.

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The actors' honesty offers a realistic perspective on the labor involved in filmmaking. It shows that behind every romantic close-up, there is often awkwardness, professional distance, or personal discomfort. Their stories serve as a reminder that movie scenes are constructed performances, not reflections of genuine relationships between the cast members.