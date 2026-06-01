Celebrities Open Up About Mental Health Struggles, Addiction, and Recovery

Multiple public figures share deeply personal stories of battling anxiety, postpartum depression, addiction, suicidal ideation, and eating disorders, highlighting the complexities of mental health challenges and the road to recovery.

An associate editor on BuzzFeed's pop culture team, who spends her days immersed in TV shows and movies, shares her personal journey with mental health and addiction.

She explains that she took a two-week break to return to the Pacific Northwest, where she engaged in hiking and skiing while also ensuring she was phone-free. Although the break helped somewhat, she still battles anxiety and insomnia, as she told The Hollywood Reporter. This difficult period contributed to her losing custody of her daughter, Kaya.

She notes that her addiction began postpartum, recalling that the first time she felt the effects of alcohol, the anxiety she had experienced since her daughter's birth temporarily vanished. She describes her initial rehab stay, where she did not participate in traditional group therapy or a 12-step program, and left clean and sober but still in denial about her postpartum depression. She thought that alcohol could not control her life, given her toughness, but soon relapsed.

The crew on set noticed her struggle, and every day became a juggling act: she gave up medication, went to work bloated and exhausted, and rushed home desperate for a drink. She switched to vodka, thinking it was undetectable, but realized everyone likely knew. She reveals that her character on the show began to mirror her real-life problems, especially around season four.

Juliette Barnes faced postpartum depression, alcohol and pill issues, and a looming divorce, acting erratically and fighting with fans. Reading the scripts felt like looking into a fun-house mirror, a distorted reflection that made her feel lost, and she dove headfirst into her own hell. Cher also opens up about suicidal thoughts during her marriage to Sonny Bono, describing a moment when she stood on a balcony, dizzy with loneliness, and considered stepping over the edge.

She had been in that place five or six times, but thoughts of her child, family, and fans-people who looked up to her-stopped her, as she did not want them to view suicide as a viable solution. One morning everything changed; after another balcony visit, she decided she had to get help. She reflects on her life as a sham behind the glitter of fame, feeling emotionally battered and trapped by her celebrity image, always smiling outwardly while miserable inside.

After swallowing a lethal amount of pills, she immediately regretted it and called her husband for help, choosing to go to the hospital to save herself. She calls that memory the saddest moment of her life, a knife through her heart, and she apologizes eternally to her daughter, vowing never to abandon her again.

Finally, she discusses her eating disorder during college at George Washington University in the 1990s, calling it one of the darkest times, a toxic cycle of self-abuse involving body obsession and compulsive exercise. She describes her college self as a hot mess and a bit of a wild child, but notes that hitting bottom allowed her to begin asking for help and opened the door to healing.

Although she still sometimes hears internal messages that she is not enough or should look better, she can now choose different thought patterns





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Mental Health Addiction Postpartum Depression Suicidal Thoughts Eating Disorder Recovery Celebrity Pop Culture

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