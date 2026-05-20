Celebrities like Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, and Heidi Klum make a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, and Heidi Klum attended the Fjord premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and dazzled the red carpet with their high-fashion looks.

Demi Moore , Sharon Stone and Heidi Klum showed young Hollywood stars just how it was done as they graced the red carpet at the Fjord premiere amid the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

One of the notable attendees was Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a semi-sheer gold gown with a baroque print and boned bodice. She completed the look with a white opera coat and sparkling gold and diamond jewellery.

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone, 68, dazzled in a strapless sequinned gown and a sparkling clutch. And, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, 63, had a dramatic black ostrich feathered poncho with flowing train, along with perfectly tailored black satin trousers and pointed heels





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Red Carpet Fashion Fjord Premiere Celebrities Demi Moore Sharon Stone Heidi Klum

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