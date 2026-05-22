Celebrities express support and disappointment amidst tour announcements, farewell, and presidential attacks

News articles detail the support shown to Stephen Colbert by Jack White, Robert Reich, Elizabeth Warren, and Bruce Springsteen after the cancellation of the show due to a presidential call-out. Cardi B announces she wants to tour again this fall, expressing disappointment in her previous tour, while Doctor Dre and Cardi B discuss their touring plans.

Jack White attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater. Many, including White, Robert Reich, Elizabeth Warren, and Bruce Springsteen, witness the emotional farewell of Madonna.

Cardi B announces plans to tour again this fall after her tour. She expresses her disappointment with her last tour. Colbert receives a call-out from Trump after a stinging rebuke of the president and his administration. He, along with CBS, cancels the show.

Paragraph 1: Jack White expresses his support for Stephen Colbert, stating that he's the first person to lose his show due to a president who can't take a joke. He urges America to give a standing ovation for Colbert. Paragraph 2: Robert Reich, Elizabeth Warren, and Bruce Springsteen witness Madonna's emotional farewell performance, while the White Stripes frontman expresses his support for Stephen Colbert.

Meanwhile, Doctor Dre and Cardi B discuss their touring plans. They both express their disappointment in each other's previous tours. Paragraph 3: Colbert receives a call-out from Trump after a stinging rebuke of the president and his administration. The U.S. authorities block the merger deal of CBS' parent company due to the controversy. CBS, citing financial losses, cancels the show





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Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Confessions Tour Touring Plan Farewell Cancel Streaming Emotional Farewell Economic Loss Joke Cancelation Tour Money

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