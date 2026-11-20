Stars like Joseph Zada, Taylor Swift, Glenn Close, and Pharrell Williams are showcasing cowboy boots in various styles at premieres and award shows, highlighting custom designs, luxury silhouettes, and Western-inspired footwear.

are a year-round style staple, and celebrities have certainly been embracing that notion lately. And not just classic Western styles, but custom designs and glamorous luxury silhouettes, too.

From Joseph Zada at a premiere for the upcoming “Hunger Games” film tofor the film’s New York premiere on Monday. His double-breasted burgundy suit jacket and pants were accented by black leather touches including a tie, gloves and his eye-catching cowboy boots.

Also read A Nostalgic Taylor Swift Is Back in Her Cowboy Boot Era, With a 2026 Version of the Iconic ‘Debut’ Pair

From Pharrell Williams’ firstTaylor Swift Bookended Her Country Comeback With Two Pairs of Jimmy Choos at the 2026 CMA Awards A Nostalgic Taylor Swift Is Back in Her Cowboy Boot Era, With a 2026 Version of the Iconic 'Debut' Pairtapped into her country music roots both literally and sartorially at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, where she performed a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song. ” On foot, she wore a custom pair ofmade by the Italian label Sonora.

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It was a multicolored design with dreamy shades like pale blue and an arrangement of draped crystals across the front of the shaft and more crystals on the toe. The shoes matched an Erdem dress. Glenn Close, who also stars in the upcoming “Hunger Games” film, took a softer approach to Western footwear on Wednesday. Embodying the minimalist, she wore a brown suede boot featuring a Western silhouette and minimalist stitching.

The subdued mocha color blended in with her argyle sweater dress featuring shades of navy, green and red.brought an edgy take on cowboy boots to the GQ Men of the Year Party on Nov. 12. His style played with harder edges and metallic touches, including a silver cap toe and chains draped around the back.