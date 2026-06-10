Celebrities Embrace Comfort and Style: The Ultimate Guide to Effortless Pants Trends

Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes show how to look chic in relaxed pants. From barrel jeans to linen trousers, here's how to copy their looks without breaking the bank.

Celebrities are redefining fashion norms by pairing comfort with style, and the latest trend is all about relaxed yet chic pants. Chrissy Teigen , Jennifer Lawrence , and Katie Holmes have been spotted in various iterations of this look, proving that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for fashion.

Teigen recently stepped out in a drapey tank top paired with baggy barrel jeans that featured a roomy hip area and tapered ankles, creating a sculpted silhouette. The pants, made from 100% cotton with a touch of stretch, have a drawstring waist for an adjustable fit. This style is perfect for those who love the ease of loungewear but want to maintain a put-together appearance.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was seen in a linen-blend version that channels a Mediterranean aesthetic. Her pants, available on Amazon for just $33, are an elevated take on summer lounge wear. The lightweight fabric and relaxed fit make them ideal for warm weather, and the neutral color palette ensures easy pairing with any top. Holmes has also joined the trend with a denim twist.

Her jeans feature an oversized bottom half that makes the waist look smaller by comparison, an optical illusion that flatters all body types. Found on sale for $30, these jeans are a budget-friendly way to achieve a high-fashion look. The key to nailing this style is confidence and simplicity. Instead of complicated layering or fussy accessories, the celebrities opt for slouchy tanks or simple tops.

This minimalist approach makes the outfit versatile for various occasions, from school pickups to brunch dates. The pants themselves are the statement, so let them shine. For those looking to replicate the look, focus on finding pants with a relaxed fit through the hips and a tapered ankle. Fabrics like cotton, linen, or denim with a bit of stretch ensure comfort without sacrificing structure.

Drawstring waists are a bonus for adjustability. These pieces are not only trendy but also practical, making them a worthwhile addition to any wardrobe. The trend reflects a broader shift in fashion towards prioritizing comfort while still looking polished. By taking cues from these celebrities, anyone can achieve a stylish ensemble that works for everyday life.

So next time you're getting dressed, remember: comfort and style can coexist beautifully





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