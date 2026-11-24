Stars including Beverley Knight and Judi Love back AJ Odudu following a controversy with Mariella Frostrup over the use of 'aggressive' on I'm a Celeb.

ITV presenter AJ Odudu has garnered significant backing from high-profile peers following a contentious incident on the reality series I'm A Celeb. The controversy erupted after journalist Mariella Frostrup described the 38-year-old broadcaster as aggressive and dramatic during a dispute over kitchen responsibilities.

Producers Address Terminology Concerns

ITV executives have intervened directly, holding a private discussion with 64-year-old Frostrup regarding her choice of words. A source close to the production team confirmed that producers viewed the terminology as offensive, outdated, and inappropriate for the context of the show.

Also read ITV Responds to I'm a Celeb Feud Between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup

This internal review comes as the segment airs, with the network aiming to address the immediate backlash from viewers who have raised serious concerns about racial stereotyping. The network is reportedly monitoring the situation closely as the fallout continues to develop across social media platforms.

Stars Condemn Racial Stereotypes

Singer Beverley Knight posted a message on Instagram emphasizing that the word aggressive feeds directly into the angry Black woman trope. She stated that the impact of such language is hurtful and offensive, expressing confidence that Frostrup is aware of these implications.

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Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo argued that Odudu should not have been required to apologize for the interaction. Amfo characterized the description as a classic microaggression, noting that Frostrup doubled down on the claim and offered a conditional apology that felt predictable and uncomfortable to witnesses.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon took a firmer stance, writing a message that praised Odudu as a champion while calling for Frostrup to be removed from the program. The post reflected the strong sentiment among many viewers who felt the language used was discriminatory.

Support from Loose Women Colleagues

Judi Love, Frostrup's colleague on Loose Women, publicly supported Odudu by explaining the weight of these descriptors. She described the experience as part of the lived reality for Black women, who are frequently labeled aggressive or dramatic when simply expressing themselves.

Love highlighted the emotional exhaustion involved in constantly explaining why such terms are harmful. She noted that it was particularly distressing to see Odudu apologize first, a move made to pacify the situation despite being completely unnecessary.

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Emotional Toll and Future Implications

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse spoke about the cumulative emotional toll of dealing with microaggressions. She emphasized that the burden falls heavily on those who must constantly justify their feelings, a weight that many observers fail to fully understand or attempt to address.

Big Brother co-presenter Will Best praised Odudu as the kindest and most uplifting person he knows. He affirmed that she handled the situation with grace, patience, and class, urging her to continue without apology. The outpouring of support underscores the broader cultural conversation surrounding race and language in media.