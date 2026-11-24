Hollywood stars and donors urge Democrats to support Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, citing need for accountability and bold change.

A prominent coalition of Hollywood celebrities and Democratic donors has expanded its public pressure on Senate Democrats to replace incumbent Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. The group, which now includes iconic figures such as Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro, released a joint statement urging all senators who caucus with the Democrats to commit to supporting Van Hollen for the next Senate Majority Leader role. This high-profile endorsement marks a significant escalation in the leadership contest, adding cultural weight to the political maneuvering within the party.

The signatories argue that the Democratic Party currently faces a severe trust and credibility problem that requires bold new leadership to resolve. The letter, organized by Brooklyn-based jewelry designer and political bundler Alexis Bittar, explicitly states that the decision to choose the Senate Democratic leader will occur behind closed doors via a secret ballot scheduled for December 1. The authors contend that a decision of such consequential magnitude deserves public accountability, noting that no senator will ever have to tell voters or the public how they voted in this internal process.

Also read Schumer, Van Hollen clash over Senate Democratic leadership as Trump wades into the high-stakes race

Robert De Niro, a key figure in the coalition, emphasized that the current leadership structure has failed to address the struggles of everyday Americans. He stated that when a leader is in power for too long, their ability to truly understand and relate to ordinary people becomes impossible, creating a trust and credibility problem that requires new voices to fix. De Niro criticized the entrenched interests and power structures that protect those in power across both parties, suggesting that fixing these issues demands leaders willing to challenge the status quo rather than preserve it.

De Niro linked the push for leadership change to the political climate established by President Donald Trump and his associates, referencing the late Jeffrey Epstein as an example of the corruption and cruelty present in the current system. He described Senator Chris Van Hollen as a fierce fighter who is dedicated to accountability, transparency, and the bold agenda that voters demanded during the November election. This sentiment reflects a broader belief among the signatories that the party must reject the policies of the previous administration and the current leadership to regain public trust.

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The group of approximately 35 celebrities and political donors, largely based in New York and Los Angeles, claims to have donated or helped raise about $23 million for Democratic Senate and House candidates in this cycle. Their letter highlights that voters delivered a clear mandate for change on November 3, seeking a government that delivers real value in the daily lives of working families. They argue that the incoming administration will face an army of lobbyists descending on Washington, D.C., to erode the progress Democrats campaigned on, necessitating a leader with a proven record of taking on big money special interests.

Other notable supporters of the letter include actress Chelsea Handler, actor Marisa Tomei, writer David Mandel, and performance artist Eve Ensler. Software engineer and angel investor Ross Boucher, along with Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies, also signed the statement. These individuals join a growing chorus of voices within the Democratic base who believe that returning to the status quo under Chuck Schumer is not a viable strategy for maintaining the party's credibility or achieving policy victories.

Senator Chris Van Hollen announced his decision to run for the leadership post after his office was flooded with calls from supporters urging him to challenge the incumbent. He stated that the recent election results were a sweeping rejection of the policies of Donald Trump and a crying out from the American people for change. Van Hollen emphasized that Democrats were still on probation and had not earned people's trust by simply going back to the status quo, asserting that the party has a big opportunity with 56 senators that it cannot blow.

Van Hollen pointed to polling data indicating that voters prefer him over Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats by a margin of two to one. Specifically, 40% of Democrats support Van Hollen compared to 19% for Schumer, while among voters who supported Kamala Harris, 48% back Van Hollen and only 18% support Schumer. Van Hollen argued that the party must show people that it is going to deliver and fight for them, particularly against the forces of fascism and the billionaires who are rigging the economy and democracy.

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He warned that the conditions fueling authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. Van Hollen noted that if lawmakers look at all the issues their candidates ran on, there is going to be an army of lobbyists descending on Washington, D.C., in the Capitol to eat away at what Democrats said they wanted to do. His view is that you need someone with a record of taking on those interests at this very important moment.

While Senator Chuck Schumer has signaled he has the support needed to win the secret vote scheduled for December 1, Van Hollen has continued to pick up backers. These supporters include particularly progressive senators and newcomers, as well as organizers and activists active on social media platforms. The race remains wide open, with Van Hollen's campaign highlighting his record of populism and his willingness to take on a system that is rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people.

The conflict within the Democratic Party highlights a deep ideological divide over how best to govern after the election. Van Hollen argues that the conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies. He asserts that the Democratic Party needs to offer a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer, driven by a working-class movement ready to fight for change. The outcome of the December 1 vote will determine whether the party moves toward this new direction or remains under the current leadership.