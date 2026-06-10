Celebrities Attend Graduation Ceremony at Campbell Hall

A group of celebrities, including Vin Diesel, Seal, Joel McHale, and Kevin Garnett, attended the graduation ceremony at Campbell Hall, a prestigious Episcopal school in Studio City.

A cavalcade of celebrities could be spotted at this Wednesday's graduation ceremony for the same upscale school in Los Angeles. Vin Diesel , Seal , Joel McHale and Kevin Garnett were all on hand at the event, where Kyle Richards cordially reunited with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky .

The school in question was Campbell Hall, a swanky Episcopal institution in Studio City where tuition runs an eyewatering $57,080 annually for grades seven through 12 and notable alumni include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Diesel, 58, wore a head-turning set of sparkly trousers to watch a diploma be awarded to his 18-year-old daughter Hania 'Similce' Sinclair.

He welcomed Hania as well as two other children called Vincent, 16, and Pauline, 10, with Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, whom he has been involved with since 2007. Trading in his steely action star exterior for an image of paternal gentleness, Diesel glowed with pride as he wrapped an arm around Hania for a photo. Seal, meanwhile, could be seen walking into the ceremony hand in hand with his girlfriend of five years Laura Strayer, who was previously his assistant.

Hania has already broken into acting, having held a voice role on Fast & Furious Spy Racers, an animated spin-off of her father's best-known film franchise. Meanwhile Richards, 57, and Umansky, 55, presented a unified front to celebrate the graduation of their youngest daughter Portia, 18.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, 27, embraces Vin Diesel during 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious at Cannes Although the former couple separated in 2023, they have retained an amicable co-parenting relationship for their four daughters, with whom they still take joint holidays. Portia's graduation comes nine months after her parents attended her elder sister Alexia's wedding, projecting an image of gracious bonhomie.

Their diplomatic approach to the collapse of their marriage remained in force this Wednesday, when Richards and Umansky took photos with their daughters. Portia, clad in the traditional cap and gown, beamed in the group shots with her mother at her side and her father standing just behind them. She has already spent years in the public eye, featuring on several episodes of her mother's reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Seal, meanwhile, could be seen walking into the ceremony hand in hand with his girlfriend of five years Laura Strayer, who was previously his assistant. Joel McHale, his wife Sarah Williams and their elder son Eddie, 21, all gathered together to celebrate the graduation of the couple's younger son Isaac, 18. Garnett was there in celebration of the graduation of his 18-year-old daughter Kapri, whom he shares with his ex-wife Brandi Padilla.

McHale and his wife Sarah Williams, whom he exchanged vows with in 1996, were attending the graduation of their younger son Isaac, 18. The Soup host flashed his trademark megawatt Cheshire cat grin as the couple posed with their teenager, as well as with their older son Eddie, 21. Founded in 1944 by its namesake, Reverend Alexander Campbell, the school has emerged over the decades as a hotbed of Los Angeles' teenage elite.

Celebrities galore have attended Campbell Hall at the height of their fame, from Dakota Fanning and her little sister Elle Fanning to the superstar Olsen twins and their littler sister Elizabeth to Modern Family actress Ariel Winter. Among the past 'nepo babies' who graduated from prestige institution is Denzel Washington's son John David Washington, who achieved Hollywood success in his own right in 2018 with the Spike Lee picture BlacKkKlansman.

Several notable alumni attended the school before their stardom, such as director Paul Thomas Anderson, NFL player Josh Cuevas and the NBA's Jrue Holiday





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