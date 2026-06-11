Celebrities Attend 2026 NBA Finals Game Four

A variety of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Adam Sandler, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Ben Stiller, and filmmaker Spike Lee, attended Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Este Haim attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City .

Adam Sandler arrives before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Tracy Morgan arrives before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan look on before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Filmmaker Spike Lee laughs during first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Taylor Swift arrives prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Filmmaker Spike Lee, left, and actor Ben Stiller watch warm ups prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

Ben Stiller attends Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Larry David and John McEnroe attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Actor Steve Schirripa greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Actor Ben Stiller greets former NBA players Spence Haywood and Larry Johnson prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

Taylor Swift, center, speaks with Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Jerry Seinfeld, right, and his wife Jessica Seinfeld attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Jimmy Fallon, second from left, and Fat Joe, right, attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Edie Falco arrives for Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York





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NBA Finals Game Four Celebrities Madison Square Garden New York City San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Taylor Swift Este Haim Adam Sandler Tracy Morgan Michael J. Fox Ben Stiller Spike Lee Larry David John Mcenroe Steve Schirripa Ben Stiller Spence Haywood Larry Johnson Christine Taylor Taylor Swift Mariska Hargitay Jerry Seinfeld Jessica Seinfeld Jimmy Fallon Fat Joe Edie Falco

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