Celebrities and Council Win Planning Battle to Stop 29-Story Tower in London

Sir Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, and Felicity Kendal have won a two-year planning battle to stop a 29-storey tower being built which would have ruined their view of the Thames. The tower was set to be built next to Battersea Bridge, in southwest London, offering residents a breathtaking panorama of the London skyline. However, the domineering apartment block sparked outrage amongst residents north of the river in Chelsea.

Sir Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and Felicity Kendal have won a two-year planning battle to stop a 29-storey tower being built which would have ruined their view of the Thames.

The 100m tall tower was set to be built next to Battersea Bridge, in southwest London, offering residents a breathtaking panorama of the London skyline. However, the domineering apartment block - which would have been almost as tall as neighbouring Battersea Power Station - sparked outrage amongst residents north of the river in Chelsea including some of the famous faces who call the affluent area home.

Including none other than Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger - who moved to Chelsea with bandmates Brian Jones and Keith Richards in the early 1960s - who claimed the tower made 'no sense' and was 'totally wrong on every level'. The 82-year-old singer said: 'I have lived in this area for a long time and I care about what happens to it.

If this goes ahead, it could lead to more tall buildings being built ... changing this wonderful stretch of the Thames riverside forever.

' Meanwhile, Eric Clapton was concerned that if the plans were approved it could lead to a 'free-for-all' of other developments being built in the area. 'These developers don't give a damn what anyone thinks. They are just in it for the money,' the 81-year-old said.

In 2024, architecture firm Farrells and luxury property developer Rockwell applied for permission to demolish the six-storey Glassmill office block on Battersea Bridge Road next to the River Thames and build the tower in its place. Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger was among the angry resident who objected to the plans claiming the tower made 'no sense' and was 'totally wrong on every level'





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London Real Estate Tower Celebrities Planning Battle Battersea Bridge Chelsea River Thames Farrells Rockwell Glassmill Office Block Adverse Effects Character And Appearance Skyline Change Dramatic Change Harm Spatial Character Alien And Isolated Overbearing Quality Regeneration Project Feedback Changes Inspector Public Hearing Campaign Change.Org Marsha De Cordova Rockwell Farrells Quality Regeneration Project Feedback Changes Inspector Public Hearing Campaign Change.Org Marsha De Cordova

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