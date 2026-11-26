This article highlights instances where famous individuals displayed entitled behavior or failed to acknowledge their privilege, including demanding preferred parking, mistreating service staff, and making reckless decisions like bringing a monkey into Germany.

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. Being rich and famous comes with a certain level of privilege that most of us have never experienced.

Some celebrities acknowledge this. For example, in 2020,,"I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world.

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"However, there are also many other celebs who ignore their privilege — or act super entitled because of it.reported that the studio's owner instructed them to park there, despite the fact that the spots were shared by all the businesses on the lot. The models' security teams reportedly stayed outside, moving the cars and bringing them back after the workout class or waiting to move them when someone else needed the spots.was gifted a monkey because a family friend knew he'd always wanted one.