Celebrini fuels comeback, but Sharks lose to Pittsburgh Penguins in shootout

NHL: Officials disallow what would have been a San Jose Sharks’ second period goal in Wednesday’s game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard, left, reaches for the puck against San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE – Macklin Celebrini and Mason Marchment brought an announced sellout crowd to life on Wednesday, scoring third-period goals to help send the San Jose Sharks’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins into overtime. That’s where the Sharks’ magic ended as Penguins center Ben Kindel scored the only goal in the shootout in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins before a capacity crowd of 17,435 at SAP Center.

Also read San Jose Sharks Defeat New York Islanders in Shootout as Stenberg Ties NHL Rookie Lead

In the shootout, Celebrini, Will Smith and Ivar Stenberg all failed to beat Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov, who finished with 34 saves. Celebrini’s goal, his eighth of the season, came with 8:28 left in regulation to draw the Sharks within one; Celebrini then assisted on Marchment’s goal with 4:11 left. Down by one goal in the second, the Sharks thought they had tied the game on a goal by Ivar Stenberg at the 10:10 mark.

Murashov made a toe save on Colebrini’s close-range shot, and the puck came down on top of the net. Stenberg used his stick to move the puck off the top of the net toward him, and almost bodied it across the goal line as he was pushed from behind by Kris Letang. Just after the puck crossed the goal line, referee Kyle Rehman waved it off.

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After a lengthy official video review, the NHL’s Situation Room confirmed that Stenberg batted the puck into the Pittsburgh net. Per NHL Rule 78.5 , apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be no goal.

A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net. ” The Sharks outshot the Penguins 12-11 after the first period but trailed 1-0 after defenseman Samuel Girard scored at the 8:57 mark.

The Sharks had just finished killing a tripping penalty to defenseman Jacob Trouba when Girard took a pass from forward Evgeni Malkin and blasted a shot past a screened Askarov for the game’s first goal. The Sharks came into Wednesday having killed just 10 of the previous 19 minor penalties they had taken in the previous four games.

Askarov came into Wednesday with a .911 save percentage in his last eight starts, a span in which he ranked first in the NHL in saves and second in time on ice . After earning a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Monday, the Sharks were looking for back-to-back victories for the first time since beating the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on Oct. 20 and 22, respectively.

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Since then, the Sharks went 2-7-0 to fall out of a playoff position.