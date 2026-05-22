A festival celebrating female dog characters in the films 'La Perra' and 'I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning' where two rescue dogs, Lola from the film 'I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning,' and a dog from the film 'La Perra' won a 'Black and White Dog Award.' The top awards, 'The Jurys' Grand Prize,' and 'Palm Dog Award,' were both awarded to films directed by women for their exceptional performances by the canine characters.

A celebratory event celebrating the release of 'La Perra,' featuring a cinematic tale that follows a woman's bond with an abandoned puppy in the film, 'La Perra.

' Two additional canine characters, both rescue dogs, were selected as recipients of the Black and White Dog Awards for their stories. The Palm Dog Award ceremony honored animals and their human counterparts, highlighting the characters and performances of the pups in the film. The top award, 'The Jury Grand Prize,' was awarded to the border terrier 'Lola,' who appeared in the film 'I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning.

' Highlighting the contributions of women directors in the film industry, the award was presented to Clio Barnard, the director of the film 'I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning.





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Dog Awards Canine Characters Female Dog Characters Celebrities At Cannes Film Festival Barking Dogs Socializing Dogs Palmdog Award Ceremony

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rochester City Council split on sale of two former RCSD school buildingsCity Council tabled a vote Tuesday to sell the former School No. 29 building to the Rochester Academy of Science charter school.

Read more »

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Winners: Clio Bernard’s ‘I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning’ Scoops People’s Choice Audience AwardCannes Directors’ Fortnight Winners: Clio Bernard’s ‘I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning’ Scoops People’s Choice Audience Award

Read more »

Cannes Palm Dog Award Goes to Yuri, Chilean Rescue Dog and Star of ‘La Perra’The rescue dog protagonist at the center of Chilean drama La Perra has won the 2026 Palm Dog award in Cannes

Read more »

Female Dogs and Directors Dominate Palm Dog AwardsThe four-footed stars of 'La Perra' and 'I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning' capture coveted canine honors.

Read more »