Celebration of new Oak Park Library in San Diego

The new Oak Park Library, a $37 million state-of-the-art facility, is being built in San Diego to replace the existing building. Notable attendees at the groundbreaking event include the city's Mayor, Louisiana Secretary of State, California Secretary of State, Supervisor and the District Mayor. The new library will feature an IDEA lab, podcast room, multipurpose space, reading areas, community patio and observation deck with views of San Diego skyline.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego and state leaders Thursday joined city crews and community members to break ground on the new Oak Park Library , a $37 million, state-of-the-art facility that will replace the existing building.

Both the new and old buildings are in City Council District 4, represented by Councilman Henry L. Foster III. According to city plans, the new two-story facility will cover close to 20,000 square feet, nearly four times the size of the existing location. Features of the design include an IDEA lab, podcast room, multipurpose space, reading areas and a community patio and observation deck with views of the San Diego skyline.

Mayor Todd Gloria and County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe also attended the groundbreaking. They expressed their support for the project, which is being managed by the city's Engineering and Capital Projects Department. The project aims to improve systemwide circulation and is fully funded, with more than $29 million coming from state library grants. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028.

The existing Oak Park Library, which was built in 1969, will remain open during construction. The library has been designed to be LEED Energy Gold-certified, featuring solar panels, energy-efficient building systems, water-efficient landscaping and sustainable, durable materials. According to Shirley N. Weber, California Secretary of State, this marks a continuation of the community's growth and transformation





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