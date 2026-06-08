Celebrating Zelda's 40th With a Gorgeous Fan Animation

The Legend of Zelda turns 40. As fans anticipate news from Nintendo, a fan‑made animation called The Hyrule Fantasy offers a beautiful, stylized tribute to the series, blending iconic moments across the timeline into one flowing adventure.

February 21, 2026, marked the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda . In the years since the original game's release, the Zelda series has become an absolute titan of the gaming industry.

The series boasts over 20 original titles, and its main characters-Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf-have become nearly as iconic as other gaming mascots like Mario and Luigi. Given the series' success and popularity, it only makes sense that there would be a lot of excitement surrounding such a landmark anniversary. With a new Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow, Zelda fans are hopeful for an official announcement about what's next for the franchise.

The rumored Ocarina of Time remake is high on many wishlists, though a brand-new entry in the mainline series would also be welcome. Of course, with a franchise as beloved as Zelda, official releases aren't the only way to celebrate the series' 40th birthday. Like many media properties with a large following, there are plenty of talented fan artists creating their own Legend of Zelda content. Earlier this year, the YouTube channel OUSM.

C released a beautiful fan animation called The Hyrule Fantasy. The project features a series of vignettes that capture distinct moments from Link's journey in an anachronistic fashion, blending several of the series' most iconic entries into a single adventure. The Hyrule Fantasy utilizes highly stylized, hand‑drawn animation to present the world of Zelda in a completely unique way. Characters move in a bouncy and exaggerated manner, allowing for a lot of emotion-and occasional physical comedy-to be conveyed without dialogue.

This adds a lot of personality to Link while retaining his mostly silent demeanor. While the character animation is excellent, the standout quality for many viewers is the environments. The backdrops are beautifully painted in a watercolor style, with several scenes worth pausing to admire the foliage or distant mountains. The short isn't just gorgeous to look at; it also does an incredible job recreating the feeling of playing Zelda.

The Hyrule Fantasy creates homages to iconic moments-pulling the Master Sword from its stone, gliding off a cliff as seen in Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, exploring the seas in The Wind Waker-but none are perfect one‑to‑one recreations. That makes it feel like a fresh new journey with familiar elements, which itself is a very Zelda characteristic.

The animation also uses familiar sound effects and musical stings to perfectly capture the experience of playing The Legend of Zelda. A soft score enhances the beauty of the animation and gives it a peaceful feeling. Anyone who finds comfort in the Legend of Zelda games will likely see their experience reflected back through The Hyrule Fantasy. It is a highly recommended short for any fan of the series





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