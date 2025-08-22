Celebrating Uniqueness: Petunia Crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'

Petunia, a charming dog with unique features, takes home the top prize in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair. The competition celebrated the beauty in unconventional appearances and brought joy to spectators and contestants alike.

Nezumi, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, wagged his tail excitedly as he awaited his turn in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California. Along with Nezumi, a diverse array of canine contestants, each with their own unique charm (or perhaps 'un-charm') paraded before the judges on Friday, August 8, 2025. Among the hopefuls were Petunia , a contestant who ultimately took home the coveted first-place prize, accompanied by her proud owner, Shannon Nyman.

Other notable contenders included Truffles, a 6-year-old micro bully, Little Prince Wonder, an 8-year-old Chinese Crested, Poppy, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested who secured third place, and Merle Haggard, a contestant who embodied the spirit of the competition. Jinny Lu, a 5-year-old pug rescued from Korea, charmed the audience and judges alike, ultimately winning second place and a spirit award.The atmosphere at the Sonoma County Fair was electric with anticipation and laughter as spectators cheered on their favorite contenders. The World's Ugliest Dog Contest, a beloved tradition, celebrated the uniqueness and individuality of every dog, regardless of their appearance. It served as a reminder that beauty truly comes in all forms





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World's Ugliest Dog Contest Sonoma County Fair Petunia Dog Show Unique Dogs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'World's Ugliest Dog' Contest Crowns New WinnerPetunia, a rescue dog, won the 2025 'World's Ugliest Dog' contest in California.

Read more »

French bulldog mix Petunia takes crown at World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Sonoma Co.The dogs strutted the red carpet and showed off their unconventional looks in hopes of walking away with $5,000 in cash, a Mug Root Beer merchandise deal and bragging rights from the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on Friday.

Read more »

Meet the 2025 'World's Ugliest Dog' Contest Winner, PetuniaGina Vivinetto is a trending news reporter for TODAY.com

Read more »

World's Ugliest Dog Contest Winner, Petunia, Appears on TODAY Show: EXCLUSIVEScott Stump is a trending reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY (which you should subscribe to here!) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and uplifting stories right to your inbox. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.

Read more »

Meet Petunia, the winner of World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at Sonoma-Marin fairThe World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is held every year at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa.

Read more »

World's Ugliest Dog Contest winner, Petunia, ‘feeling great' after victory: ExclusiveThe 2025 winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest has bloomed into an adorably quirky champion after being rescued from living in a crate in a neglected…

Read more »