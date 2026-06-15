Celebrating the greatest R&B collectives: from Motown's 'golden era' to the '90s resurgence

This article delves into the collective legacy of R&B and attempts to identify the groups that have shaped and continue to shape generations through their harmonies, innovation, and resilience. It will reveal its most anticipated ranking from June 15 through June 19, celebrating the artistry and impact of the genre's greatest collectives, honoring its past, present, and future, and providing insights into the evolution and vibrancy of Black music and its influence on music and culture at large

This year's article looks at the question of what makes an R&B group one of the greatest of all time. The article shares a list of the 50 best R&B groups ever.

The criteria used to rank them included their discography and chart success, staying power, cultural significance, influence on both R&B and hip-hop, and the legacy they have left in their wake. The article also touches upon the absence of R&B groups in the 2000s and the lively debates it sparked among fans and music lovers. The article also lists several notable R&B groups such as The Temptations, TLC, Boyz II Men, and Destiny's Child.

The article is aimed at celebrating the artistry and impact of genre's greatest collectives, honoring the past, present, and future of Black music during Black Music Month 2026. It is aimed at both music enthusiasts and serious music lovers. The article is meant to reflect on the vibrancy and evolution of Black music and its influence on both music and culture as a whol





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R&B Music Top 10 Lists Greatest R&B Groups Of All Time

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