Celebrating the Best INDYCAR Drivers from Around the World

The article celebrates the best INDYCAR drivers from around the world, highlighting their achievements and careers in the series. From A.J. Foyt to Scott Dixon, the article covers a range of drivers who have made significant contributions to the sport. With a focus on the best drivers from each country represented in the series, the article provides an in-depth look at the achievements of these talented individuals.

So, to celebrate the co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, we choose the best INDYCAR driver from every country being represented in the momentous event.

Obviously, not every country has had an INDYCAR driver, but we did our best when compiling this list. Enge competed in 17 races over three seasons with a best finish of fifth in the 2005 event at Sonoma Raceway. He also made three Formula 1 starts in his career. With 11 wins overall (eight with CART during the split and then three with INDYCAR), Fernandez is one of the most well-known racers from Mexico.

When NASCAR went to Mexico City in the 2000s with what was then the Nationwide Series, Fernndez was the driver who was able to get a ride and generate excitement among the fan base. Scheckter won two INDYCAR races over a career that included 118 starts from 2002-11. His best finish was seventh in the standings in 2003 when he was driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

I couldn't find an INDYCAR driver who was native to South Korea, but Choi competed in what is now the Indy NXT Series in 2015, 2016 and 2018. His best finish was sixth in Portland in 2018. This was a hard one. Paul Tracy or Jacques Villeneuve?

And regards to James Hinchcliffe. However, the nod goes to Tracy and his 31 victories, including a seven-win season in 2003 when he captured the CART title. The only blemish is that he didn't win an Indianapolis 500 (although he will contend that he did, it's just not in the record book). Grosjean was born in Switzerland, although he races under France as his country.

The former Formula 1 driver has six podiums in 71 career INDYCAR starts and currently drives for Dale Coyne Racing. Brazil's Hélio Castroneves is tied for the most Indy 500 victories with four. There are plenty of Brazilian drivers who have competed in INDYCAR, but none have been as successful as Castroneves in the Indianapolis 500.

That's because no one else has been more successful in that particular race, with Castroneves tied for the record with four victories (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021). Castroneves won't rule out another attempt for an Indy 500 win as he is a co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. Overall, he has 31 victories and finished second in the standings twice. He's tied for 11th all time in victories with Tracy and Franchitti.

Franchitti has 31 INDYCAR wins, four championships (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011) and three Indianapolis 500 victories (2007, 2010 and 2012) for one of the most prolific careers in INDYCAR history. His 31 victories tie him for 11th all time with Tracy and Castroneves. He still works with Chip Ganassi Racing as a driver coach. Power ranks fourth all time with 45 career victories and has a record 71 poles.

Power is a two-time series champion (2014, 2022) and won the 2018 Indianapolis 500. He plans to add to those numbers as a driver at Andretti Global. United States: A.J. Foyt There is little doubt about this one, as Foyt is arguably the greatest driver in series history with a record 67 victories, including four wins in the Indianapolis 500 (1961, 1964 1967, 1977) and seven titles (1960-61, 1963-64, 1967, 1975, 1979).

He also has the record (tied with Al Unser) for most victories in a season with 10. In 1964, he won seven consecutive races, which is a record. There isn't an Ecuadorian driver in INDYCAR, but Correa has competed in Indy NXT the last couple of years. He is eighth in the current standings.

This was a tough choice because, obviously, Schumacher just started INDYCAR racing. Christian Danner did compete in a handful of races in the 2010s, but Schumacher is finishing on the lead lap more consistently. And the thinking is that the former F1 driver will improve his results as he gets more comfortable in his ride with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. This is the Indy 500 group, as Sato also won the Indianapolis 500 twice (2017, 2020).

He has six victories in his career and continues to seek a third Indy 500 win as he has driven for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in recent Indy 500s. Luyendyk had seven career victories, but two of them came in the Indianapolis 500 (1990, 1997). He made 171 starts over a career that spanned 20 years.

There have only been five drivers from Sweden who have competed in the Indianapolis 500 and three of them are Indy 500 winners - Brack, Marcus Ericsson and now this year's victor, Felix Rosenqvist. Brack gets the nod here with nine career victories, including the 1998 Indy Racing League title. Baugette competed in the 2010 INDYCAR season and placed seventh in the 2011 Indianapolis 500.

Dixon was born in Australia and was raised in New Zealand, so we're putting him here. He ranks second all time with 59 victories and six INDYCAR titles (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020). He won the 2008 Indianapolis 500 from the pole. And he's not done yet, as he continues to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing.

GROUP HPalou ranks in the top 20 in all-time career victories, as he started this year with 19 victories in the Indy NXT Series.





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INDYCAR Drivers Racing A.J. Foyt Scott Dixon Hélio Castroneves Dario Franchitti Will Power Paul Tracy Jacques Villeneuve James Hinchcliffe Grosjean Felix Rosenqvist Brack Luyendyk Baugette Palou

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