On The New York Post’s 225th anniversary, we celebrate the iconic Back Page sports section that has defined New York sports for generations.

These are all matters of taste and preference, of course, when you’re listing the best newspaper movies of all.

“All the President’s Men” leaps to mind, and “Absence of Malice,” and Bogie, the tough-guy city editor, saving the day in “Deadline, USA. ” There is “His Girl Friday,” if you want some laughs, or “The Paper” — 1994 movie or present-day TV show. But “The Front Page” is the granddaddy of them all.

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Written for the stage in 1928 by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur to capture the manic energy of a Chicago newsroom, it’s been revived half a dozen times and been adapted in three different films for the silver screen, most notably the 1974 version directed by Billy Wilder and starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. While the front page — still referred to by the wonderfully old-time moniker, “The Wood” — remains the paper’s bread and butter, on the other side of the paper we’ve developed our own piece of local treasure that even in the increasingly digital times in which we live serves as a daily blood-pressure monitor for New York City and its rabid assortment of sports fans.

The Back Page hires, fires, trades, acquires, releases. The Back Page praises and The Back Page pulverizes. The Back Page offers up the kind of memorable headlines that are held up on the Letterman Show, the Today show, SportsCenter, everywhere where someone is looking to capture the Mood of the Day among the moodiest sports fans around.

The Back Page is the anchor of a sports section dubbed by former sports editor Greg Gallo as “The Best Sports in Town,” a rally cry still championed by current sports editor Chris Shaw and inspired by so many who have held the job previously — by Jerry Lisker, by Dick Klayman, and by an unforgettable gnome of a man named Ike Gellis, who took the job in 1948. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 14, 2026.

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“And for 30 years,” the great Pete Hamill once wrote, “all Gellis did, in his inimitable style, was run the best sports section in the city. ” Gellis’ arrival was a perfect melding of newspaper and tabloid philosophy. The Post had mainly been a broad-sheet afternoon paper specializing in the latest stock prices and business news since its founding in 1801, and in 1933 it briefly experimented with the tabloid format popularized on London’s Fleet Street before reversing course.

But in 1942, the switch was made permanently, not long after Dorothy Schiff became publisher, not long before Paul Sann — a sports junkie, like Gellis — became editor of the paper. , you could feel the section begin to crackle, and pop, the pages all but shouting at New Yorkers as they roamed newsstands, looking where to pitch their nickels. Hamill again: “He was the sports editor, short and stocky, Edward G. Robinson to Sann’s Bogart.

” And the standards they set in those jazzy days of the ’40s and the heady years of the ’50s and the turbulent times of ’60s and ’70s persist. One day in the early 1970s, a young sportswriter named Larry Brooks stepped into Gellis’ office, seeking a job.

“Why should I hire you? ” Gellis asked.

“I talk to a lot of kids who read The Post and want to work here. What makes you different? ”Thirty years later, another hopeful talked to Gallo, also about a job. And Gallo said, “When you come here, you gotta grab our readers by the lapels, both hands, and every day you need to send the same message: READ THIS.

NOW!! ” The product of these passions is a sports department that New York sports fans have always trusted implicitly — including talk radio shows whose presumed omniscience was revealed to be Oz-like when they made the switch to TV, they pulled back the curtain, and you could see the paper spread out in front of the microphones. It was in these pages that Stanley Frank — who a few years later, in the days after D-Day, would be expelled from France for writing human-interest stories that conflicted with the PR pap the generals expected — would, in 1941, be the only New York sportswriter to visit Yankee Stadium when Satchel Paige’s Kansas City Monarchs played the New York Cuban Giants.

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“The little white ball draws no color line in the hands of an artist,” Frank wrote. “It will take off like something shot from a gun and it will dip and swerve for a Negro as artfully as it ever did for a white man. These things, and more, it does for Satchel Paige, as great a pitcher as baseball has seen. The trouble is, organized baseball hasn’t seen him.

” A few years later, in these pages, the great Jimmy Cannon — anchor of just about every Mount Rushmore of sports columnists ever assembled — wrote this about Joe Louis: “He is a credit to his race. The human race. ” A generation later, Larry Merchant spent years fighting the good fight for New York sports fans — especially Giants fans, after they’d fled to Jersey, and annually played some of the worst football imaginable.

In those years before Wellington Mara became a secular saint, Merchant had a word for the Giants’ regular slapstick on and off the field: “Marananoia,” he called it. And later still, a baseball writer named Tom Keegan penned what is still one of the most memorable ledes in this — or any other — newspaper’s history: “If Bobby Valentine knew his team one day would disgrace baseball as badly as it did last night at Turner Field he never would have invented the game in the first place.

” This has been the mission, every day: READ THIS, NOW! The Back Page is where it all starts, and it was Lisker and Gallo and later longtime night sports editor Pat Hanigan who turned it into an art form, a tradition that continues today with Josh Egerman, Drew Loftis and their crews.

You can see all of these peeking out at all the various and sundry parades that followed, and you can bet the hands that held them didn’t dump hem in trash bins but brought them back home with them; these will be a part of family archives in attics and basements eternally. It’s our privilege to be this essential fiber in the wonderful tapestry of New York sports.

Because from the jump we knew you don’t just like sports, and like to read about them. You want to live them. Just as we do. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 14, 2026.