Celebrating 'Rock Music' Genre-Pivot Single by MUNA, More New Music from J Balvin, Ryan Castro, Lykke Li, The Chainsmokers, MUNA, The Last Dinner Party and More

Check out the latest singles, new albums and more from your favorite artists.

s hotly anticipated genre-pivot single "Rock Music ," new full-lengths from J Balvin and Ryan Castro, Lykke Li, Little Simz and The Chainsmokers, plus new singles from The Last Dinner Party, PJ Morton, Ashley McBryde and more.

The win marks a significant moment for MUNA, the trio of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, who return with their third studio album on Saddest Factory Records — their first release since their breakout 2022 self-titled record. That album broke through to mainstream audiences on the strength of the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Silk Chiffon" and earned widespread critical acclaim. finds the band continuing to evolve their signature brand of euphoric, emotionally direct indie pop, with the title track arriving as one of the year's most immediate and danceable releases so far





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MUNA New Album Genre-Pivot Single Celebrating Phoebe Bridgers Silk Chiffon Euphoric Emotionally Direct

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