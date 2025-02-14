Celebrating Love: From Photo Booths to Wartime Reunions

This Valentine's Day, we explore the diverse ways love is celebrated. From the joy of romantic reunions amidst war to the nostalgic charm of mixtapes, we uncover heartwarming stories and unique traditions that make this day special.

Valentine's Day evokes a wide range of emotions: joy, excitement, bliss, and even irritation. This day dedicated to love is a boon for florists and chocolatiers, but for some, particularly the single and the cynical, it's just another day. In honor of Valentine's Day, we visit the newly opened Photo Booth Museum in San Francisco to explore how people are utilizing these booths to express their affection.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian soldiers on brief respite from the frontlines are often reunited with loved ones who travel by train to nearby cities. Our reporter delves into the realities of love in a time of war, showcasing the poignant encounters of soldiers and their families.In other heartwarming stories, we hear from listeners about their experiences creating mixtapes and playlists to woo their crushes. Additionally, we explore the unique way the Bronx Zoo allows couples to express their enduring love through its 'Name a Roach' program. From the dedication of a photo of a tomb to Joy Division's iconic album cover to the exploration of songs that simultaneously celebrate and lament love, Valentine's Day inspires diverse interpretations and expressions.The day's origins lie in honoring the Roman Saint Valentine, and we delve into the history of Valentine's Day celebrations, including the evolution of its iconic imagery and traditions.Finally, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a curated playlist of soul and lovers' rock classics, perfect for setting a romantic ambiance





NPR

