It's interesting to observe other cultural celebrations and discern how they may, in fact, involve more sustainable practices than our own.

There is an important subtext to this Thanksgiving Day in the United States. A “blue tsunami” has occurred, so, come January, the Democratic party will control the House of Representatives and the Senate.

While there are many important elements to this upheaval, one thread connects them all: Democrats can reimagine boththis is not only possible, it is necessary. The Democrats, he says, must “make sure voters know that we tried like hell and that Republicans are to blame for the lack of progress. ” Part of a successful communication strategy would involve embracing others across the political aisle. And what better time is there than Thanksgiving Day and the long weekend that follows?.

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Why not use the US holiday as a jumping off point to acknowledge the various celebrations that draw upon commonality of white American traditions, like turkey and stuffing — but also invite individual expressions of food and traditions from the diaspora? If we all would be more open to new ideas and their origins, wouldn’t the next steps be to open up conversations and insights into sustainability and equity?