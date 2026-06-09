Celebrating Country Music Star Ella Langley at the Iconic Grand Ole Opry

An exclusive event hosted by Chase Sapphire Reserve featuring an intimate dinner on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry with country music breakout star Ella Langley, accompanied by a family-style meal from Bastion, one of Nashville's only Michelin starred restaurants. Attendees were also able to personalize a pair of boots and receive a copy of Langley's latest album. The evening was part of Sapphire Reserve's 'Dinner On... series' which reimagines cultural landmarks as immersive dining venues alongside influential talents.

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Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House has played host to some of country music’s most special occasions, from its first broadcast of the famed Grand Ole Opry radio show on WSM in 1974 to the premiere Opry performances of the genre’s greatest and most legendary names. But on the Sunday before CMA Fest 2026, the Opry stage introduced a brand-new experience.

Knicks Tickets Are the Most Expensive Ever, But These Sites Offer Promo Codes That Could Save You Thousands Hosted by Chase Sapphire Reserve, “Dinner at the Opry” invited an intimate group of cardholders to dine on the stage of the Opry. The evening was part of Sapphire Reserve’s “Dinner On…” series, which reimagines cultural landmarks as immersive dining venues alongside influential talent.country music breakout star Ella Langley.

Fresh off a plane in between tour stops , Langley took to the Opry stage to perform three of her viral hits: “Be Her,” “Loving Life Again,” and her After the performance, cardholders enjoyed a family-style meal from one of Nashville’s only Michelin starred restaurants, Bastion. Attendees took home more than memories of an unprecedented night too: Tecovas set up a gifting suite for VIPs who were able to personalize a pair of boots onsite.

Everyone also received a copy of Langley’s latest album,With eight times the points on all purchases through Chase Travel, four times the points on flights, and four times the points on hotel bookings, it’s easy to see why frequent flyers like Langley choose Chase Sapphire. In fact, when“ my wallet with my Chase Sapphire Reserve Card inside,” she says, dutifully.

“Having lounge access makes travel way easier, and my team uses it to book hotels when we’re on the road,” she adds. “I always travel with my Bible because it helps keep me centered when life gets hectic,” Langley shares. “Having quiet moments to reconnect with my faith is something I really lean on while traveling. ” Amazon shoppers love this “thinline” Bible, which measures just one-inch thick — great for packing into a bag when traveling.

The English Standard Version Bible comes with a genuine leather cover that folds over and ties up with a leather strap. Readers also like that the words spoken by Jesus in the Bible are highlighted in this edition in a red colorway.

“I swear by Lumify eye drops, especially after long travel days and those in-between moments when I’m going straight from one thing to the next,” Langley says. “They instantly make me look more awake and refreshed. ” These Lumify eye drops are a bestseller on Amazon with more than 67,000 verified reviews. More than 86% of reviewers give the drops a full five-star review, praising their ability to reduce redness in as little as one minute.

What does the country star snack on while on tour?

“Chomps meat sticks are my favorite snack on-the-go because they’re high in protein and easy to throw in my bag,” Langley says. , including this Nashville Hot Chicken flavor, which is made with no antibiotics, sugar or nitrites, and clocks in at just 80 calories.

See more Chomps flavors Of course Langley doesn’t show up to a concert or appearance without a few spritzes of her “Be Her” perfume, created with the fragrance company, NOYZ.

“Having my own fragrance has always been a dream, and who doesn’t want to smell good all the time? ” she says. Langley’s signature scent features notes of violet, bergamot and peonies, mixed with “salted amber,” a hint of tobacco, soft woods and tonka bean.

“I probably have 10 ChapSticks or lip glosses in my bag at a time,” Langley shares. “I like having options for whatever tones and vibe I want on any given day. ” She’s in luck because this ChapStick set gets you a six-pack of summery flavors, like a creamy ice cream trio, light and juicy mocktails, and refreshing fruit flavors like watermelon and grapefruit.

Of course there’s one other thing Langley always takes on tour: “I love having my dogs Crue and Bee with me,” she says.

“They are my little pieces of home while on the road. ”





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Country Music Ella Langley Starring Chase Sapphire Reserve Dinner At The Opry Immersive Dining Experience Nashville Michelin Starred Restaurant Sapphire Reserve VIP Experience Personalized Bootset

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