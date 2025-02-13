Celebrating Black Love and Resilience: The Aunties Documentary

The Aunties' is a moving documentary that celebrates the lives and legacies of Paulette Greene and Donna Dear, two elder mentors, farmers, and climate activists. Directed by Flora Griffin-Oro and her wife, Jeannine Kayembe-Oro, the film explores their enduring love story, their deep connection to the land, and their commitment to social justice.

The film 'The Aunties' celebrates the lives and legacies of elder mentors, friends, and fellow farmers and climate activists Paulette Greene and Donna Dear. Directed by Griffin-Oro and her wife, Jeannine Kayembe-Oro, the documentary features intimate moments and reflections from Dear and Greene, who have been together since 1974. The film highlights their deep connection to the land, their unwavering commitment to social justice , and the power of love and resilience in the face of adversity.

Set against the backdrop of Mt. Pleasant Acres Farms in Maryland, a land with historical significance tied to Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, 'The Aunties' explores themes of freedom, resistance, and the enduring legacy of Black women. The film opens with an excerpt from an 1854 letter written by Harriet Tubman to her brothers, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for liberation. Griffin-Oro, who met Dear and Greene through their work as farmers and environmental activists, emphasizes that the film is a celebration of everyday heroes. She shares, 'I made the film to offer them as a possibility model; not just for the LGBTQIA community, but for anyone imagining resisting enslavement, resisting confinement, and open to exploring their freedom.' The documentary showcases Dear and Greene's journey as a couple, their commitment to their farm, and their activism. They are shown cradling each other's arms, wedding rings prominently displayed, their love story intertwining with their fight for social justice. 'The Aunties' won an award from the Ubuntu Climate Initiative and is a testament to the power of storytelling to illuminate the lives and legacies of unsung heroes. It is a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and the importance of honoring the contributions of Black women throughout history





