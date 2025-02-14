Celebrating Black LGBTQIA+ Activism and Legacy in 'The Aunties'

The Aunties, a moving film by Flora Griffin-Oro, honors the lives of two Black LGBTQIA+ activists and farmers, Paulette Greene and Donna Dear, showcasing their unwavering commitment to social justice and the enduring power of love and community.

The film ' The Aunties ,' a recent award winner from the Ubuntu Climate Initiative, celebrates the lives and legacies of two Black LGBTQIA+ activists and farmers, Paulette Greene and Donna Dear . Directed and co-edited by filmmaker and former educator Flora Griffin-Oro , alongside her wife, Jeannine Kayembe-Oro, the film offers a poignant and inspiring glimpse into the lives of these extraordinary women.

Griffin-Oro's connection to Greene and Dear began through their shared work as farmers and environmental activists. Over time, their relationship deepened into a profound friendship and mentorship, with Griffin-Oro and Kayembe-Oro spending increasing amounts of time with their 'aunts,' as they fondly refer to them. 'The Aunties' is more than just a celebration of their lives; it's a powerful exploration of resilience, love, and the ongoing fight for freedom. Filmed primarily at Mt. Pleasant Acres Farms, a 111-acre farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore where Dear and Greene have resided since 1994, the film draws connections to the rich history of the land and its association with Harriet Tubman. Dear and Greene often discuss Tubman's legacy, emphasizing her role in guiding enslaved people towards freedom, while acknowledging that true liberation remained an ongoing struggle. The film's narrative weaves together their personal stories with the broader context of their social activism, highlighting their commitment to justice and equality. 'The Aunties' stands as a testament to the enduring power of love and community in the face of adversity, reminding us that the fight for freedom continues in countless ways





Black LGBTQIA+ Activism The Aunties Film Review Flora Griffin-Oro Paulette Greene Donna Dear Harriet Tubman Mt. Pleasant Acres Farms Environmental Activism Social Justice Love Community

