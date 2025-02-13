Celebrate Valoween with a Spooky Ghost Tour in Pasadena

Experience a unique Valentine's Day by joining a ghost tour through Pasadena's haunted history.

Get ready for a spooktacular Valentine's Day with a unique ghost tour through Pasadena , California ! If you're a fan of the macabre and the romantic, then you'll love this eerie evening adventure. The tour begins at The Stand in Playhouse Village (36 S. El Molino Avenue) at 6:30 p.m. on February 14th. Couples will embark on a whimsical stroll through the city, searching for ghosts and uncovering its haunted history. The tour concludes at 8:30 p.m.

in one of Old Pasadena's most atmospheric alleys, Mills Place. Along the way, you'll pass by notable landmarks like City Hall and Castle Green, both rumored to be haunted.Keep in mind, this tour is a stroll-and-stop experience, meaning you won't be entering any buildings. However, the tour will pause just beyond the doors of these allegedly supernatural sites, allowing you to soak in the eerie atmosphere. Ghost tours are offered throughout the year, not just during the fall season. Adult tickets cost $28, while child tickets are $18. Children under 5 can join for free. Be sure to book your spot in advance! The weather forecast predicts the rain will clear up by the evening of February 14th, but it's always a good idea to dress warmly for this phantom-tastic adventure.





