Celebrate Valentine's Day 2025: Date, Traditions, and More

Valentine's Day 2025 falls on a Friday, February 14th. Learn about Galentine's Day, the history of Valentine's Day, and how to plan your romantic celebrations.

Valentine's Day is almost here! Now is the time to start thinking about how you'll celebrate this beloved holiday, whether you're coupled up or enjoying a special day with friends and loved ones. If you're planning on showering someone with a gift, Amazon is a fantastic starting point. Before you finalize your plans, it's essential to know the exact date of Valentine's Day in 2025. So, let's dive into everything you need to know about Valentine's Day and how to make the most of it in 2025.

Valentine's Day in 2025 falls on Friday, February 14th. In contrast to last year's Wednesday celebration and the Tuesday observance in 2023, having Valentine's Day on a Friday adds an extra touch of weekend magic to the occasion. While Valentine's Day parties aren't as common, the holiday itself is a reason to celebrate. One notable celebration that has gained immense popularity is Galentine's Day. Though typically observed on February 13th — the day before Valentine's Day — it's a wonderful opportunity to honor the amazing women and close friends in your life. Galentine's Day parties rose to prominence thanks to a 2010 episode of “Parks and Recreation,” where Amy Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, demonstrated to her colleagues how to celebrate themselves in February. As she eloquently stated, “Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.” Since then, Galentine's Day has taken off, with people showering their female friends and family with thoughtful gifts on this special day. Since Galentine's Day falls on a Thursday, you have ample time to enjoy Valentine's Day celebrations throughout the weekend. Interestingly, although the day of the week Valentine's Day falls on changes every year, the date itself remains constant – February 14th. The last time it landed on a Friday was in 2020, and you'll be happy to know that in 2026, the holiday will fall on a Saturday. According to History.com, it was at the end of the 5th century that Pope Gelasius declared February 14th as St. Valentine's Day. However, it took many years for the holiday to be celebrated through various acts of love. During the Middle Ages, it was widely believed that February 14th marked the beginning of the mating season for birds, making it a fitting day for romance. Today, Valentine's Day has become one of the most beloved holidays globally, celebrated with traditions like exchanging flowers and candy with loved ones. The British Florist Association estimates that a staggering 250 million stems of flowers are sold worldwide on Valentine's Day.





