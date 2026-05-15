Celebrate the Reuben’s Legacy: Chef’s Creamy Turkey-Delight Chowder

Marking the 100th anniversary of a culinary classic, chef Allen Heintzman’s revolutionary twist on the Reuben sandwich takes the form of a rich, hearty chowder, blending turkey, bacon, potatoes, corn, and herbaceous tomatoes in a velvety bases.

In celebration of a beloved classic’s centennial, chef Allen Heintzman has crafted a creamy chowder that captures all the essence of the iconic Reuben sandwich in a comforting bowl.

The base, rich and velvety like a mornay sauce, is packed with a hearty medley of turkey, crispy bacon, tender potatoes, and sweet corn, with a finishing touch of robust, garlicky tomatoes marinated in herbs. Perfect for a Kentucky Derby gathering, this dish transforms a timeless sandwich into a warm, soul-warming experience that’s sure to impress. To prepare the core of this chowder’s flavor, the recipe begins with a slow marinade of tomatoes.

In a medium container with a lid, layer tomatoes with rosemary sprigs, garlic, and enough oil to fully immerse them, then refrigerate for 24 hours, shaking the mixture occasionally to distribute the flavors. The next day, preheat the oven to 350°F and transfer the marinated tomatoes to a roasting pan, roasting them until they soften and darken—about 15 minutes. Once cooled, the rosemary stems are removed, the tomatoes finely chopped, and set aside as a garnish.

The heartiness of the chowder starts with crispy bacon. In a large pot, cook the bacon with a splash of water over medium-high heat until nearly crispy, then reserve a portion for topping. The next layer introduces aromatic vegetables: sautéed onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until they brown—about 15 minutes of slow cooking.

The potatoes and a touch of wine join the pot, simmered until the wine reduces by half, before introducing flour, nutmeg, and white pepper to thicken the mixture. The magic truly happens when chicken stock is whisked in to create a smooth, luscious base, followed by milk, diced turkey, and corn. Simmered for another 30 minutes until the potatoes are tender, the final product is seasoned to taste with salt and black pepper.

To serve, ladle the chowder into bowls and finish with paprika, parmesan, parsley, the reserved bacon, and the marinated tomatoes—a simple yet bold garnish that ties the whole dish together





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Reuben Chowder Comfort Food Kentucky Derby Recipes Gourmet Soup Herb-Marinated Tomatoes

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