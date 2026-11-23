Now on Disney+: Here's the new gear inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* The wait is over, demigods!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is here, bigger and more exciting than ever. Jump back into the world of gods, monsters and adventure as Percy, Grover and Thalia set out on their wildest quest to save Annabeth and the goddess Artemis from Kronos. Don't just watch. Grab the latest Percy Jackson merch and show your Camp Half-Blood pride.

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Gather your friends, get your favorite blue snacks, and stream all the new episodes. The gods are watching. Are you? Watch nowShow your clever side and Camp Half-Blood pride with the Percy Jackson Women's Shirt, Wise Girl.

Inspired by the smart, brave heroes of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, this shirt is perfect for fans who relate to resourceful characters. Relax in true Camp Half-Blood style with the Percy Jackson Lounge Pants Cabins. These pants feature a multi-cabin design inspired by Percy Jackson & the Olympians, showing off the famous gods and their campers. Bring Percy Jackson to life with this classic Camp Half-Blood full-zip hoodie.

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It's great for chilly days or relaxing. Made from soft fleece with a sturdy metal zipper, this sweatshirt has the famous Pegasus emblem on the back. The roomy front pockets are perfect for carrying golden drachmas and nectar. Carry the mark of the sea god.

Every Percy Jackson fan needs a talisman, and this sterling silver trident necklace is a great choice. Show your heritage with a detailed pendant that stands for the legendary power of Poseidon. Made from sustainable materials this piece lets you wear your aquatic roots with pride and honor ancient stories and today's world.

Live Bay Area weather updates: San Francisco recovers from severe flooding; more storms, king tides coming to Northern CaliforniaThis t-shirt brings the Percy Jackson universe into your everyday style. With a nickname true fans will know, this official shirt is comfortable and fits well for any adult demigod. Its simple design makes it great for a weekend adventure, a day at the beach, or hanging out at camp. Show your demigod pride with the Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood Cabins Hoodie.

This hoodie features a bold design with the emblems of all the Camp Half-Blood cabins. With the iconic Camp Half-Blood Pegasus logo, this shirt is a must-have for every demigod. It's perfect for quests, camp training, or wearing day-to-day. Channel the power of Poseidon with the Percy Jackson Cap Trident.

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This hat is a simple, stylish way to show your connection to the Son of the Sea God. With an embroidered trident emblem on the front, it's perfect for any demigod who wants to show their heritage in a laid-back way. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

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